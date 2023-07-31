Newcastle United Handed GIANT Transfer Boost After Latest Reveal!
Great vid, agree with all your comments. Miss ASM already. HWTL
Should of sold saint maximin for above 30 Mil
We are just getting screwed all around when it comes to price. Selling our players below value. Agents want us to pay 50 million for players that go to rivals for 30 million. And we are still prevented from spending money, This sucks!
"Giant News!" = Nothing going on.
It’s down to Southamptons bad deal they agreed with Chelsea isn’t anyone’s fault but there own. Wouldn’t go over 30mil and that’s with 10min add ons
How does Livramento potentially cost £10 million more than Maxi???
Next signing will be fourth of season not third
Tino has had an ACL so that should knock his price down
thats not a transfer boost what are we doing we have 2 center backs of any use for Christs sake and neither of them are fast, 1 of them is injury prone. Get a fast CB who can play RB if needed
i like tino but i think 30million is even high tbh