NUFC IN USA! What is Newcastle United’s best XI? YOUR questions answered from streets of New York!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope answers your questions in the final update from Newcastle United’s pre-season tour of the United States. Join him for a stroll through the streets of New York City. There is also exclusive footage of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton playing in a keepy-up competition with Shay Given and Steve Harper. Click here to read Craig’s Mail story with man of the moment Elliot Anderson…
Another class video craig ignore the twitter trolls your honesty comes through
Gazza surely? The fact that we have a bairn that merits comparison has got to be a good thing
Excellent honest content Craig , keep it up .. toon.toon
Tonali was criticised by Milan fans and Journalists in his first year.. Described as 'Timid and lacking impact' He transformed himself in the following season. I hope fans give him support and encouragement as he may well take a while to feel confident in his new team.
Strength on the bench as well as on the pitch…lots of options that Eddie didn't have last season…bring it on ..
First time you've broadcast from such manic backdrop Craig. Well done!
Always me first watch on the Tube – ta for the effort
Gazza is the best 17-year-old I've seen at Newcastle.
Canny video as always👍
I think it's going to be hard to get out of the group stage 4 the Toon🤔But I do think silverware is possible next season – either League/FA cup or Europa League🙏
Safe journey back to Geordieland🙏
I agree. With it all. So there!
Your mic seems broken and distorting
Craig your comments to me are bang on regarding Bruno and Sandro and when you look at the potential long term we have is looking good , Anderson the Miley's , Barnes , Gordon , Ashby the fact that eddies problem is giving all players game time BUT …a lot more football prem lge and ch LGE going to be best 11 on park fa cup and LGE cup time to bed the fringe players into game time …. When you look at the young quality from academy and new transfers future is not bright but black n white ….really looking forward to nxt season …..keep those vids coming through Craig absolute quality
craig you need to sort out your sound quality out last couple of videos piss poor sound quality 😅
You’re a lot more optimistic then me. I fell even 6th is going to be a huge ask. I’d be happy just to get out the CL group although 3rd and a Europa league final would be unreal 😂
I lived in Forest Hall in the 60s
Appreciate the time you have taken during the trip to put together these excellent and insightful videos.
Thank you for the great coverage of the tour ,your a top bloke
The pigeon lady joke nearly made me piss myself 😂
Very optimistic views on where you think we'll finish next season. I'd be happy with top 7, a couple of decent cup runs and qualifying from the group stages of the champions league
what about an update on Joe Willock, how long will he be out ?
Smashing upload Craig thoroughly enjoyed it and all your previous American uploads thanks ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👍
Naughty Bruce reference but hilarious 😅
My starting 11 v Villa.
Context = a draw against Villa is not the worst result in the world bearing in mind what happened at Villa Park in April.
Back five (as per) – Pope, Tripps, Botman, Burn/Schar, Burn/Targett.
Front one = Isak.
Midfield five – this is where the fun starts….or a 4-1-4-1 formation.
We need a holding midfielder to cover the slow back four against Villa who destroyed us in April. Sean Longstaff is the man for me if fit.
If Sean is not match fit, then perhaps Joelinton, or perhaps Anderson and Miley as a holding pair.
Where does BG fit in? What about wide right?
My optimum 11 for Villa is: The back 5 as above: Sean Longstaff in front of the back four; a four of Jacob Murphy, BG. EA and Joey.
Isak up front.
Subs = Game changers such as Miggy, AG, HB, CW, ST, LM!
The two big buys so far this summer on the bench plus AG – £150 worth of talent.
ps Lewis Miley is potentially an all-time WORLD great, worth £100 mill already!
pps another striker would be nice, please.
Great video Craig, really enjoyed the coverage of the USA tour. I agree with your predictions for next season, certainly will be a tougher season. But I don’t see us finishing outside the top 5.
Really enjoyed your videos over in the USA Craig
Safe travels home and look forward to hearing from you in the near future about Newcastles progress in the 23/24 season !
I don’t know if you’ve been using a new or different mike, but the sound is awful. The tone doesn’t sound good and it gets distorted at times. Been noticing this in your last few videos. Otherwise, good content as always 😊
If Disasi goes to Chelsea I’ll be really pissed. Just saying
Why when you talking about a right back needed you never mention Emil Krafth who did fantastic when Kieran Trippier was injured and experienced in EPL and shaw he capable to play on preseason Harrison Ashby ? Is this not why we bought him?
I think we covered on right and we need left back more
One of the Aston Villa goal, Tonali was bumped to the ground and that was how it started. I think the other goal was also indirectly caused by his defense.
Thanks for doing these videos Craig they’ve been well done and really interesting 👍🏻 there’s a lot of talented young lads who can’t quite do it under pressure in front of big crowd but it looks like Miley might be one of those who thrives and actually gets better with the responsibility and that’s what makes top players. Have a good journey home and we’ll see you back in the UK !
Too young to have seen Paul Gascoigne play as a 17 year old for Newcastle. He was on another level altogether
Don’t bring politics into It, muppet
Loved that Steve Bruce home alone pigeon lady dig 😀
On the FFP amortisation point, as I understand it, when you buy a player for £30m on a 3 year contract, you can spread the £30m over 3 years so you put that into the accounts as £10m per year for 3 years. In contrast, when you sell a player for £30m you can put that into the accounts as £30m now. So if you sell a player for £30m you can buy 3 players for £30m each if they have 3 year contracts. That’s oversimplified, but it’s the basic principle.