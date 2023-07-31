NUFC IN USA! What is Newcastle United’s best XI? YOUR questions answered from streets of New York!





The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope answers your questions in the final update from Newcastle United’s pre-season tour of the United States. Join him for a stroll through the streets of New York City. There is also exclusive footage of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton playing in a keepy-up competition with Shay Given and Steve Harper. Click here to read Craig’s Mail story with man of the moment Elliot Anderson…

