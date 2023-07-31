NUFC IN USA! What is Newcastle United’s best XI? YOUR questions answered from streets of New York!



The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope answers your questions in the final update from Newcastle United’s pre-season tour of the United States. Join him for a stroll through the streets of New York City. There is also exclusive footage of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton playing in a keepy-up competition with Shay Given and Steve Harper. Click here to read Craig’s Mail story with man of the moment Elliot Anderson…
  1. MuhammadAli Namuna

  3. Jack Butland

    ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ N E V E R. F O R G E T. YOU. ARE. BEING BANKROLLED BY. SAUDI BLOOD MONEY ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  6. Dom W

    Tonali was criticised by Milan fans and Journalists in his first year.. Described as 'Timid and lacking impact' He transformed himself in the following season. I hope fans give him support and encouragement as he may well take a while to feel confident in his new team.

  7. Maggie Brodie

    Strength on the bench as well as on the pitch…lots of options that Eddie didn't have last season…bring it on ..

  11. Marcus Didius

    Dear Craig,
    Canny video as always👍
    I think it's going to be hard to get out of the group stage 4 the Toon🤔But I do think silverware is possible next season – either League/FA cup or Europa League🙏
    Safe journey back to Geordieland🙏
    Regards,

  14. Kevin Atkinson

    Craig your comments to me are bang on regarding Bruno and Sandro and when you look at the potential long term we have is looking good , Anderson the Miley's , Barnes , Gordon , Ashby the fact that eddies problem is giving all players game time BUT …a lot more football prem lge and ch LGE going to be best 11 on park fa cup and LGE cup time to bed the fringe players into game time …. When you look at the young quality from academy and new transfers future is not bright but black n white ….really looking forward to nxt season …..keep those vids coming through Craig absolute quality

  16. Michael s

    You’re a lot more optimistic then me. I fell even 6th is going to be a huge ask. I’d be happy just to get out the CL group although 3rd and a Europa league final would be unreal 😂

  21. tonysopranosleftnut

    Very optimistic views on where you think we'll finish next season. I'd be happy with top 7, a couple of decent cup runs and qualifying from the group stages of the champions league

  23. kenneth stark

    Smashing upload Craig thoroughly enjoyed it and all your previous American uploads thanks ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👍

  25. Paul Franks

    My starting 11 v Villa.
    Context = a draw against Villa is not the worst result in the world bearing in mind what happened at Villa Park in April.
    Back five (as per) – Pope, Tripps, Botman, Burn/Schar, Burn/Targett.
    Front one = Isak.
    Midfield five – this is where the fun starts….or a 4-1-4-1 formation.
    We need a holding midfielder to cover the slow back four against Villa who destroyed us in April. Sean Longstaff is the man for me if fit.
    If Sean is not match fit, then perhaps Joelinton, or perhaps Anderson and Miley as a holding pair.
    Where does BG fit in? What about wide right?
    My optimum 11 for Villa is: The back 5 as above: Sean Longstaff in front of the back four; a four of Jacob Murphy, BG. EA and Joey.
    Isak up front.
    Subs = Game changers such as Miggy, AG, HB, CW, ST, LM!
    The two big buys so far this summer on the bench plus AG – £150 worth of talent.
    ps Lewis Miley is potentially an all-time WORLD great, worth £100 mill already!
    pps another striker would be nice, please.

  26. michael waggett

    Great video Craig, really enjoyed the coverage of the USA tour. I agree with your predictions for next season, certainly will be a tougher season. But I don’t see us finishing outside the top 5.

  27. Alan Purvis

    Really enjoyed your videos over in the USA Craig
    Safe travels home and look forward to hearing from you in the near future about Newcastles progress in the 23/24 season !

  28. Blue Pegasus

    I don’t know if you’ve been using a new or different mike, but the sound is awful. The tone doesn’t sound good and it gets distorted at times. Been noticing this in your last few videos. Otherwise, good content as always 😊

  30. Ilya Andreyev

    Hi Craig
    Why when you talking about a right back needed you never mention Emil Krafth who did fantastic when Kieran Trippier was injured and experienced in EPL and shaw he capable to play on preseason Harrison Ashby ? Is this not why we bought him?
    I think we covered on right and we need left back more
    Thanks

  31. Maximus Minimus

    One of the Aston Villa goal, Tonali was bumped to the ground and that was how it started. I think the other goal was also indirectly caused by his defense.

  32. Dean Harding

    Thanks for doing these videos Craig they’ve been well done and really interesting 👍🏻 there’s a lot of talented young lads who can’t quite do it under pressure in front of big crowd but it looks like Miley might be one of those who thrives and actually gets better with the responsibility and that’s what makes top players. Have a good journey home and we’ll see you back in the UK !

  33. Charlie Hotspur

    Too young to have seen Paul Gascoigne play as a 17 year old for Newcastle. He was on another level altogether

  36. Vituperous Recidivist

    On the FFP amortisation point, as I understand it, when you buy a player for £30m on a 3 year contract, you can spread the £30m over 3 years so you put that into the accounts as £10m per year for 3 years. In contrast, when you sell a player for £30m you can put that into the accounts as £30m now. So if you sell a player for £30m you can buy 3 players for £30m each if they have 3 year contracts. That’s oversimplified, but it’s the basic principle.

