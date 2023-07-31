Tyneside Life Leads the Toon Army Invasion of the Manhattan Streets – AMAZING Scenes!



First song is ‘Counting Down the Hours’ by Martyn Bailey.

Second song is ‘Yours and Mine (Wor Flags)’ by Sawdust Jacks

31 comentarios en “Tyneside Life Leads the Toon Army Invasion of the Manhattan Streets – AMAZING Scenes!

  1. Justin Mak

    It was an absolute pleasure meeting you and Helen and having you along for the commute to the Red Bull Arena. We're here to do the Geordies and the Toon Army proud. If you're ever back stateside, you've got a home in Peter Dillon's! HWTL🖤🤍

  2. Craig

    Great video again..the harper comments are because him refusing autographs with my 8yo son..never forget…or forvive…bit of context..alan shearer stood for 30 mins and did autographs..misery guts sloped off..i know hes done it to many others aswell

  4. michael waggett

    Eddie, fabulous video mate! You’re living the dream, proud to be a geordie! Plenty more days/nights like that to look forward to this season

  10. patrick rogan

    Cracking vid mate well done as a Newcastle fan from hartlepool not able to get there feel like am there now cheers

  14. pottbank

    Adams just a young man trying to make a go of it. Takes some bottle going that journey by yourself. You lot who are giving him grief should be ashamed of yourself.

  16. steve martin

    Great video Eddie loved your work . Nice to meet Helen on here . Did you meet Adam P whilst there ? Are you two ok now ? Like both your videos mate

  17. Garry Tuer

    Just in from work,nearly midnight in England..
    Best one yet pal, u got me crying with pride n I'm sober..
    Safe travels bk man n thankyou

  18. Cannyscott⚫️⚪️

    Class to see you clear 30k subs Eddy mate. Also buzzing to see you recognised over the pond by our American fans. You must be doing something right 😂

    No doubt ill bump into you at some home games this season mate 👍🏻

  19. Mark Smith

    Hi Eddie, did you meet any other YouTubers from the other teams in the summer series? Also did the toon (in your opinion) take over the states?

  26. claire craig

    Love watching your channel Eddie thanks for letting us Geordies at home see the amazing fan base support and atmosphere over there

  30. John James Orange

    To those, who are born of people who left the north east, keep telling people of the area and to visit.

  31. Joe M

    Commented this before and I'll say it again – by far the best NUFC content out there. The music choice had me almost welling up!

