FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OF ST JAMES PARK! Newcastle United Expansion & Modernisation!

It’s as big as it can be, unfortunately the Treaty of Algeron stops us developing a cloaking device so Newcastle can’t have an invisible upper tier on the east stand and back to reality, I think we can stop with the idea that new technology is somehow going to make the stadium bigger.
Playing Devils Advocate for a minute. What happens if we move to a brand new 80,000 seater stadium away from the City Centre in a few years time and the dream of being a top team doesn't happen? The new fans would be gone quickish, leaving only the true fans (30-40,000?) in a soulless, half empty stadium, costing us a fortune to run, no atmosphere in the ground, no pubs near enough, etc! Just a thought.
"Safe standing" is a kind of false narrative as standing was generally safe until the police dropped massive clangers, and everyone on the terraces at that time across the country knew it.
i think with the houses behind the east stand there is no expansion while they are there.
It will be aka known as
Magnificent St James Park😊😊😊
Look at all of that spare room were you are standing
It's very simple. Pull it down and move footprint of stadium north to enable total rebuild without obstruction from leazes terrace. Whilst stadium is being built we can play at purpose built temp stadium at Kingston park.
Great view and opinions ,yet again
A full demo and rebuild at this point seems to make more sense than just patch work one stand at a time. Where we play for that 2-3 years, I dunno
St James Terrace is always going to be a problem moving forward, the only way the club can have the huge super stadium that is needed, is by moving to Leazes park, and returning St James to parkland.
Would love to see the stadium development but definitely keeping it where it is.
Had to happen on Corp Suites for a VIP[which we are not] remember how player cost went up and the old regime said it would take 40mil to add on and they could not sell them seats. Of course that was the basic survivals maintenance mode and sell players and not reinvest.
As a miggy fan from atlanta, and the mentioning of Mercedes Benz stadium, it would also be good to look at the mixed use development of truist park, the new home of the atlanta Braves.
Safe standing is actually rail seats so there will be no increase in the Stadium.
What you failed to mention is to expand the Gallowgate end is a little tricky because there a major road near the Gallowgate end and more important the new expandable Gallowgate will have some foundation piles to overcome because of the underground metro near the new proposed Gallowgate stand.
Any Stadium in the UK with capacity of over 60,000+ Transport links will to be improved..
The Leazes road Stand is possible with alter the road to be closer to the building and with clever Engineering Both stands could be extended.
My Question to you can an expansion of a New Stadium be built within the Newcastle Car park as Tottenham Hotspur expanded the Old White Hart Lane into the Now Tottenham Hotspur stadium today?!!
Should have a transforming stadium that folds in on itself and folds out on match days, that way it will only block light while in use.
i think in 30+ years St James' will be modernized to full effect with revenue stream in every aspect. I think the owners will renovate st james park in small chunks by adding more natural light so every person can see inside wanting to be a part of it. i do think we will somehow expand the stadium to atleast 62000 maybe more. the owners will take their time as much as it takes to get this right.
I was told that the Terrace Bar is being converted for office staff
Rob I'm am 100% certain if a council vote was put out to ONLY Newcastle City residents to ask the people again about using leazers Park or half of it…the people would vote Yes this time around
Wonder how people would feel about a new stadium 100k seats at the utilitia stadium site, huge site within easy distance of the city centre the train station and the A1?