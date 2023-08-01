Newcastle ‘FINAL PUSH’ for Southampton Livramento!

Subscribe for FREE!
Support Channel & get EXCLUSIVE content on Patreon:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
#Newcastle #NUFC #ToonTuesdays
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
Subscribe for FREE!
Support Channel & get EXCLUSIVE content on Patreon:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
#Newcastle #NUFC #ToonTuesdays
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
I thought the technical areas came under the purview of the fourth official. They are the ones who should keep control of what is going on in that area. It seems to me that sensible communication between the fourth official and the representatives of the teams will avoid this being a big issue when the season starts
Ffs, so dumb that they want to police what's going on off the pitch as well as on? Maybe stop idiot managers like Klopp and Arteta running up and down the pitch side acting like twats, maybe 🤷🏽♀️😆
this technical area rule has bee in fiba rule book for decades… back when i was refereeing…. maybe english fa/referee association has just not policed it or integrated it in their rules then? weird news to me
If Ashley tried to do any of the shady craic the current owners did regarding the tickets, overselling memberships being vague on things there would have been a complete meltdown.
We in n ireland have 2 book fights in advance 2 make affordable hotel and car parking now in a draw hoping for tickets or all money lost not very fair 40 yrs supporter
I don't see the hype behind Livramento. Ashby looks promising. We're short a LB, why we aren't looking at Tierney.
Can we grab lavia too as Liverpool seem to have moved on 😂
Don’t think the rule about the technical area is a new one.
Last season the danish commentator mentioned it was against the rules during the game (don’t remember which one).
The Howe and mad dog situation. It’s easy to see why they would want to change things it’s because it’s Newcastle AGAIN well done Liverpool manure Chelsea Tottenham Arsenal we really are rattling your cages now . Bring on the new season and watch them squirm the toons coming for you 😂😂😂
Don't buy a £37 membership and don't buy a £74 ticket. Wait for the general release ones then. STOP all this negatively. Remember when we played in the championship? Support Sunderbums then. I'm happy where we are right now. It could be a lot worse.
16:57 West Ham fans and players! Were p’d massively for us getting Ashby, that he was starter level for the next season; how has he fallen of so much the he can’t even get in to a squad with even younger players? Is he a busy in Eddie’s eyes? 16:57
A great suggestion 13:47
Arteta and klopp are the two who need a slap act like right 🛎ends
Do they say ‘if you win a seat, then you will not be able to be considered in the next game, or the next 5 games, or something like that. Or is that you can go win win win… and be 210 down? What happen to the ticket if you can’t afford to buy it? Does it go back in and reallocated or in with the amount for general sale??? 11:28
Are they going to have lines man 7:15 so that if Eddie has not dropped back far enough to be talking to his staff, that are there not as spectators, but as very important roles. Or should MadDog2020, or should I say ‘MadDog2024’ break the line to point something out urgently requiring Eddie’s attention that the Linesperson (as the name is vacant with referees-assistants name change) now will flag the referee to stop play and book the Proessional. Or if not stopping play, how far back they allow to go or the referee play ‘advantage’? 7:15
Schar injury prone… Lascelles gives me the fear… Need cb now… Eddie wanted signings for preseason … Everyone said they have there targets.. End of Last season… 2 in 1 out…not good enough… More matches squad lack quality and depth
Well done Rob another great intro and a good video. Well done.
We should say that Tindall is Howe's seeing eye dog that would get round the new regulations
I think a lot of people are overlooking how good Ashby looked defensively. I know he did get beat on the Welbeck goal but he stopped Mitoma at least five times in the first half where if he didn't could have been even more dangerous an opportunity.
I get the ticket situation is difficult for the owners to fix, and I have understood that.. but the being offered a £74 ticket when you can only a £40 is a kick in the teeth.. it should be categorised you’re right!
Getting ya hopes up saying you are offered a ticket then you can’t afford it 😂
Sure they objected to using var from World Cup so that the ex refs could still have jobs
We are signing plenty for the back pocket which is great for the future but here and now we need a couple more in our front pocket.
I think Livramento is a misnomer now – I think we will look elsewhere. I cannot say whom alas I think we will be surprised come the 2nd game of the season.
Sky Sports will do anything to protect their beloved Manchester United, it's completely ridiculous and transparent. Favouritism at it's finest.
Sky sports got a agenda against Newcastle anyone but Newcastle 🍼🍼😭😭
Final push hes fuckin 40 mil theyre gonna rip us off
The whole touchline thing is just a dig at us man. It’s absolutely obvious! The prem hate us.
My transfers coming in would be Max Aarons, Lewis Hall and Marcos Leonardo from Santos FC.
Not happy with the Membership ticket set up. We al bought Membership at the increased price, to then find out the club wasn't going to limit membership numbers. The club now having a vast membership base , announces a completely new pricing scheme and process. This is just wrong. We need people like you and the other youtubers, to let the club know that this is not how you treat your own supporters.
i think should move on from livramento. like lb & cb and if being greedy nother attack/wing n mid
Agreed. They should allow each member to indicate which price range they're applying for. It could be a simple click-box on the ballot form.
74 pound for a ticket no one can justify this let’s be honest
As long as we have silly old men running football then we will have to put up with their silly unwanted rules!
Why are we sniffing around players who were relegated, we were doing this under Bruce and Ashley ffs we've already signed Barnes, please no more
Disgusting sky sports using the toon . Hate the way they go on with Newcastle Utd
Livramento’s injury prone we’d be wise to stay away.
Rule should be if unsuccessful in previous ballet, preference in future ballets ,
Imagine buying a membership and everytime you manage to get the money together and time off work the ballet screws you over , this is worst case scenario but will happen to 1000s this season
Think 2 in the technical area is more to do with Mad-dog getting in the 4th officials ear all the time. Been a few people moaning about it, think the Managers behaviour was then to keep said 'moaners' in line aswell, 5 or 6 birds with 2 stones, jobs a gudun man. Loving ya work mate HWTL
He is another trash english player like barnes !!!! We need top world level players now not some mediocre dudes 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
They should concentrate more on keeping captain black from the mysteron's in check on the touchline for arsenal 😆
The tech area is only a few yards big. They'll just have to stand behind it. Will be nee problem and make nowt of a difference.
We had the hardest fixtures by far. If we all had to play each other and we got to beat Fulham and Brentford then wor would've won it. Pretty sure Anderson was top scorer with 3 where's his premier league summer series golden boot? Hope he and Miley get plenty of minutes this season.
As for tickets i reckon they'll fix being abke to pick what areas you can afford and be happy to be put into and that will take away the main fume of the supposed ticket price rises. The actual rise depending on what area the seat is in isnt that much really. They've not communicated it really well if this is the case but i think all of these changes to ticketless etickets and the ballots and only being able to give your season ticket to a friend or fam member a certain amount of times and if its over a certain amount of times you risk end up not being able to renew the following season are all Prem driven and orders from the top as to how they want to do things going forward and linked to all of the netzero climate change stuff as i heard Arsenal and Chelsea fans talking about the same sort of changes this season.
I'd really love to see us succeeding in Livramento's signiture he's a promising defender who suits in more than one position which is an added advantage seriously
great vid as always. not impressed by the livremento pursuit if im honest. feel the ACL is risky stuff. can also see us making a big signing before end of the window.
Tagged you in some tweets from the game Rob. Game in versus Villa in Philly was a spectacle. Amazing to see the boys live finally. Black and White army showed up in numbers. Miley looked confident on the field. Barnes looks good in black and white! Tonali, surprisingly, is much smaller in person than he appears. Dan Burn on the other hand.. is HUGE in person. Given that I'm 6'4" that says something.
Now I just need to make it to SJP one day! Looking forward to an amazing season.
As far as Livramento? I feel its a take him or leave him situation. Would he be a nice addon? Sure. Should we overspend for him? No. We could put that money to good use elsewhere.