Newcastle United £74 PREMIER LEAGUE TICKETS is a joke – I CAN’T DEFEND THIS !!!!!

Newcastle United are now charging £74 a ticket in some areas of the stadium for Premier League games
Compared to tv money and commercial deal matchh day revenue isnt much! This increase wont increase revenues that much, really unnecessary move from the club.
Chelsea Mathew Harding stand are that price , joining the big boys now
The £74 tickets are platinum club, if you're not willing to pay a premium for the club to progress then don't enter the ballot. It really isn't that difficult to grasp.
You all complain about ffp and us not spending yet you all twist when they put the prices up 😂 don’t buy them then i
Wow lad's some people need to calm down, this is the price of success. Also our tickets have been far too cheap for to long tbh, people need to get a grip. I'm 35 I'm paying £100 student season ticket from Ashley's 10 year frozen.
Level 7 was £25-27 last season, so it's a massive increase for those ones to £42 per match. You can't even make out who each player is from that height.
Seventy quids the going rate in the Milburn stand I've paid it a few times in the past. You can't beat the comfy seats and private bars. It's well worth it if only to get away from the riff raff 😂
The Platinum Club is £74 Cat 2 and 3 are £44 random allocation .
Absolute disgrace the worst thing that the club has done since the takeover
The club should make a statement.
I'd Pay it cause I'm desperate 😂
Modern football stinks only gonna get worse,n what fo fans do ? Yes nothing no bollocks, no fan should pay these prices, in Europe they would boycott protest make the clubs look ridiculous , for even trying insult the fans , don't care if ya top of the league big wages small wages football is a cheap working class game always will be , fans should never have to pay for this pantomime, I thought that's what sky were there for Or rich owners, rather be bang average than than keep paying ever season, if fans didn't pay they wouldn't do it or get away with it, simple really haha
its hard enough to get a ticket if you're not a season ticket holder so this might make some available for away games but it is a shocking to be honest. Not sure I would pay £75 even if a ticket was available as I would want two….eeeek
Hopefully NUST appeal will get heard. This is something which is borderline illigal, atleast in the grayzone.. they sell unlimited amounts of memberships without even disclosing these terms of ticket ballots, they changed so much from previous years and i know already few supporters from here, FInland htat wish to return their memberships… what a load of crap, huge mis-step by the clubs managment / ownership, hope they take full responsibility and accept the membership returns AND change the terms of ticket ballot, they cannot force people to pay 74£ tickets if they wish and only afford for almost half the price…
Nice keep it at £75 a ticket I might be able to go to some games this season 🎉🎉
This is starting to look cynical by NUFC management.
First you introduce increased price of Membership and then don't cap the numbers. Once you have a new very large Membership base, you announce a new price structure and distribution, for ballot tickets. Adam, you and the other youtuber lads, need to let the club know, that fans aren't happy with the price and the process.
Also adam there is thousands of newcastle born and bred fans who live a stones throw away from sjp that cant afford it at the cheapest price so you are fortunate to beable to go to the match. Once the club gets mega success the working class will be pushed out for the higher paying fans
Paid 45 quid for a ticket against arsenal at sjp in the bobby robson era
If you can pick and choose your ticket price it defeats the fairness of the ballot. This way every one has the same chance of getting a cheap ticket. Its called the luck of the draw.
I think the owners need to have a look at this immediately they have definitely got this wrong. It’s the North East not London
They’ve crunched the numbers and realised they need to do it for FFP probably 😢
£74 …… This Shameless act will be reversed it better be
In honesty I’m not arsed what it costs, everyone was quite happy to pay when Ashley was in charge and since the takeover when we all know the money will be invested everyone jumps on a high horse, let’s not forget that our annual revenue from match day sales is nowhere near to the bigger clubs, but also there’s obviously a demand for them, I honestly don’t think our fans will be happy either way, we keep prices the same but hardly spend them they’d kick off.
Welcome to the real world folks. When demand outstrips supply big time. The owners will take full advantage.. Thats been the trend for ever… You didn't seriously think these people are going to chuck multi millions at this project without a healthy return and profit on their investment??? The more successful NUFC become. The more you will pay to watch the game's.I suggest you all get used to it.. Or start watching non league football..
CL London prices , transfer spending no where near ! Tonali and Barnes in maxi out , so basically we just got l extra player in the squad ,
if the team is performing well and im enjoying myself, i don't mind paying £74, lets hope it doesn't go up from that though for a while
You don’t thing the owners are going to pump millions of pounds in to the club and not put up the ticket prices,really.
This is just the start of a ethnic cleansing of supporters that will find themselves priced out off a seat in years to come.
If you want to see top players…you pay top dollar…
Let’s wise up people, it’s all about money. Not just the toon, but all clubs.
Come on guys. You s are getting ripped to bits for hero worshipping false idols. You ve got what you asked for. Time to wake up. Money is their god!
So it's like "Administration Fee"s…. You're paying for the opportunity to pay for something. In the words of a Geordie- "Money for Nothing".
£30 a ticket for a singular ticket for a friendly is also a bump 💀
As an American all I'm hearing is the tickets which would cost $400 in the US are only $96. What is the complaining about?
Very wrong to not cap the ballot as well Imo, should be capped at a certain number, probably not get one ticket all season with the amount of people
If you think the prices are the pits try waiting 3 hours in a queue in the rain to try to sort out electronic tickets over your "smart" phones. The contempt from the club towards fans that have been supporting the toon a lot longer than the owners beggars belief. Pensioners had to stand for at least three hours with no toilet facilities nor seating no support off anyone at St James Park wheel chairs cold not even get into the ticket office once the three hour wait was at an end! Nine tills and two staff to help down load tickets to mobiles that were older than me, I understand another two staff were brought in when the queue four deep in places was almost past Sir Bobby Robson's statue. Utter contempt for the paying public thats when we want to see the camera's nosing about not in Atlanta watching the bosses husband having a drink with the revellers.
Very poor from the club, hopefully something is changed
Most of the fume I've seen is about price rises. Sure you don't need me to point out that EVERYTHING rises in price over time. Just look at your shopping or house bills the last 2 to 3 years.
Shirts are 2 or 3 times the amount that they were only a decade ago. As are the players and their wages especially the top 6 sides. They all rake in ALOT more than we do each match and have seats that are hundreds a pop.
If we want to be up there competing with these sides again then we'll also have to be paying out the same sort of rising costs on buying players and paying their wages let alone building new training and academy facilities or what about when they finally get around to expanding St James or knocking it down and rebuilding it up from scratch on virtually the same spot (up and over abit) are people going to be like I've seen on Twitter saying stuff like.
Wait.. how much.. they should've told us they would be charging us this much before they added all these extra seats for us to sit on… if they said it would be that much before then I wouldn't of bought my membership in the 1st place…
As others have also said you can't expect to be paying Ashley bargain basement prices if like we are back at the top trying to compete. Aye it's wrong and hard on us the fans to have to pay out tons more to try and watch wor team. And in a ideal world they would scrap FFP and all of the budget type boxes they need to be ticking off and our owners could easily afford to give a blanket 20 quid a seat for everyone charge and not really be affected as ultimately money doesn't really matter to them and they could just give our club 5 billion to play with like they did to each of the 4 Saudi based sides without a blink of an eye. But as long as FFP and all of the budget based rules are in place then I wouldn't be surprised if there's quotas of match day income that they have to be able to meet in order to be able to spend this or that on this or that. Otherwise our owners could and probably would just say it's a fiver for every seat in the house. That would also piss all of the cartel off as their fans would be crying left and right. We all know that the tv money and big sponsors of the league and sides are what really runs the league financially and is why we're deemed the best league in the world as we could afford to pay more than most other leagues. The Saudi league will hopefully bring some relaxation of FFP if it doesn't break it altogether. Things still need to be capped somewhat so that there are some rules there to adhere to. Like a overall wage or transfer spend budget for everyone where once it's set then nobody is allowed to spend more than that in a season or a window and same with wages to make sure the Saudis can't just start throwing 20m a season at our players and new signings knowing nobody else can or would compete with them at the top of the league as I wouldn't want to us ever go that route. There does need to be some structure and rules in place.
£160 per person to get the train to Newcastle as well wanted to take my grandad cuz his from Newcastle for the sela cup but it came up to over £500 for the weekend, increasing the tickets is only gonna hurt the fan base
You’re paying to watch Newcastle spank Luton, Brentford, Sheff Utd etc………we want the best players we have to increase revenue….simples. If you can’t afford it, don’t go
Really disappointed with Darren eales Amanda stavely and merhdad with this one like. Feel like I've been fooled by them. Robbing the fans in middle of cost of living crisis man 😢😢😢
Unfortunately, this is part of the future going forward. It’s simple demand and supply. There is a lack of supply with a high demand… do the math and that equals higher prices for tickets.
What are Howe and Ashworth playing at? Where's all these bargain signings from South America etc? Bring back Graham Carr and appoint Jose Mourinho. Had enough of these bozo's
Bring back Mike Ashley all is forgiven. He never did this to the fans he gave great value on tickets and season tickets. He gave free tickets to kids. This is daylight robbery. What happened to the owners appreciating the fans?????
Classic supply and demand. More punters than places. That the reality that we now face. Under Ashley it was more places than attendees (10,000 part-season ticket give aways). We need a way bigger stadium – but that’s seems some way off.
Think al stick to my firestick £50 a year for any match u want to watch and my provider is spot on works perfect every game. Been with the samw person for over a year and never had a problem
Yes very expensive I totally agree