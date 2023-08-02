Are Newcastle title contenders this season?! ⚪⚫



Are Newcastle primed for a Premier League title run in 2023-24? 👀 The Morning Footy crew give their predictions for The Magpies. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Home of Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf Men’s and Women’s Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A and UEFA men’s club competitions including the Europa League, Europa Conference League and… 🎶 THE CHAAAMPIONSSS 🎶

31 comentarios en “Are Newcastle title contenders this season?! ⚪⚫

  1. Karen75

    Please do research on Newcastle united before discussing our team! So many things they have got wrong! Yeah the praise is lovely and we have come along way.

  6. GEORDIE GAZZA

    Na I love this club but were nowhere near that quality yet and I say yet Lets just see how we get on us true fans are loving the ride we're on now we could do with a few more signings to be honest were gonna need depth with the extra games in hand but FFP is making it a bit harder but were on the right path now

  9. Pages & Pours

    The lack of research on transfers renders your opinions worthless. Our record signing is Isak, for £62M, not 80. Tonali was £52M.
    Longstaff's gone now? Do you even watch football?

  10. Pete L

    No, we aren’t contenders. We have bought well, we will challenge top 4 again, 6th upwards I think is realistic, we’re not challengers for the title.

  13. Ronald CARLTON

    Silly yanks ,7th next season ,3rd in champions leaque group unless they buy an easy group ,if not quarter finals of Europa ,No Wembley Visits Either .

  15. Dean C

    Everyone forgets, the majority of Draws Newcastle had were after the world cup. Isak injured, Chris Wood gone, Wilson unfit but still playing. Basically didn't have a striker

  16. Christopher Church

    Isak wasn’t remotely £80m nor was Tonali!!! Who are these clowns???

    Had to stop watching. Can’t bear it.

  22. David Hughes

    Almost all genuine fans would settle for top 6 and a cup run to excite about, we are not even talking title contenders here.

  23. Jeff Baker

    I love Newcastle, but with all the players that other top 6 teams are getting, I don't see how they could challenge for the season title. More games than usual, they are waiting on a player that had an ACL issue, and they are held back by FFP in ways other teams are not.

  29. Zach

    Pundits always inflate the price Newcastle actually spent on players. "£80m for Isak" lololol it was closer to £60m. Tonali was between £50-55m as well. Stop lying to push your agendas

    Everyone who thinks they are going backwards this season because they play in European competitions don't see Brighton and Villa experiencing similar issues, don't understand it.

    They won't go backwards. They failed to beat Leeds, Palace, and Bournemouth last season. They left a ton of points on the table drawing games with like a 2.5+ xG difference. they get Man City and Liverpool early on, don't let them start hot…

