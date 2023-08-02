Are Newcastle title contenders this season?! ⚪⚫

Are Newcastle primed for a Premier League title run in 2023-24? 👀 The Morning Footy crew give their predictions for The Magpies. 🏴
Please do research on Newcastle united before discussing our team! So many things they have got wrong! Yeah the praise is lovely and we have come along way.
Clueless
These people know anyhing there just dumb
£80million pounds what are you on
Boringgggg
Na I love this club but were nowhere near that quality yet and I say yet Lets just see how we get on us true fans are loving the ride we're on now we could do with a few more signings to be honest were gonna need depth with the extra games in hand but FFP is making it a bit harder but were on the right path now
I'm a Newcastle fan but no, we will do well to qualify for champions league again and that will be the aim
These don’t have a clue what they talking about spanners
The lack of research on transfers renders your opinions worthless. Our record signing is Isak, for £62M, not 80. Tonali was £52M.
Longstaff's gone now? Do you even watch football?
No, we aren’t contenders. We have bought well, we will challenge top 4 again, 6th upwards I think is realistic, we’re not challengers for the title.
If u going say prices player atleast get them correct if u going try sound like you know what your doing
These Guys Just Want Views
Silly yanks ,7th next season ,3rd in champions leaque group unless they buy an easy group ,if not quarter finals of Europa ,No Wembley Visits Either .
Nufc supporter since 02. We arent title contenders. Top 4 will be hard. Im happy with top 6
Everyone forgets, the majority of Draws Newcastle had were after the world cup. Isak injured, Chris Wood gone, Wilson unfit but still playing. Basically didn't have a striker
Isak wasn’t remotely £80m nor was Tonali!!! Who are these clowns???
Had to stop watching. Can’t bear it.
They need to do some research before you talk about a team
Longstaff as gone ????? His brother yes bell ends
“Who would pay 50mil for Tonali” ? Erm any club in the world
What a divvy that guy dropping all his foreign pronunciations on every name he can. ‘Jo Ellington’ 😂
Serious guys research your work
Almost all genuine fans would settle for top 6 and a cup run to excite about, we are not even talking title contenders here.
I love Newcastle, but with all the players that other top 6 teams are getting, I don't see how they could challenge for the season title. More games than usual, they are waiting on a player that had an ACL issue, and they are held back by FFP in ways other teams are not.
Why do you mean how come ?… were massive !!!!!!!!!!!
He was. 63 million do homework
Irk
isak was 62 mill pounds and tonali was 52 mill pounds
Isak was not £80m, it was £63m come on man, simple google would avoid these
Newcastle are about to fall of a cliff 😂
Pundits always inflate the price Newcastle actually spent on players. "£80m for Isak" lololol it was closer to £60m. Tonali was between £50-55m as well. Stop lying to push your agendas
Everyone who thinks they are going backwards this season because they play in European competitions don't see Brighton and Villa experiencing similar issues, don't understand it.
They won't go backwards. They failed to beat Leeds, Palace, and Bournemouth last season. They left a ton of points on the table drawing games with like a 2.5+ xG difference. they get Man City and Liverpool early on, don't let them start hot…
Eddie Howe🏴🐐
Isak is the future GOAT