NUFC make U-Turn over ballot tickets. NUFC News.
Newcastle United yesterday announced their plans for the ballot system and it didn’t go down very well with the fans, however this morning they have changed it.
Also in the show, Eddie Howe says Lewis Miley is going nowhere this season, Harrison Ashby may have already left on loan and is a bid for Zaniolo coming soon?
Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U9’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.
The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:
Follow us on our social media pages:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Podcast:
Spotify:
iTunes:
If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.
Become a member of The Toon Review family:
If you enjoy the show please don’t forget to hit the like button and help us to continue to grow the channel.
If you’re new and like what you see or haven’t already done so, please consider subscribing to the channel.
#NEWCASTLEUNITED #NUFCNEWS #THETOONREVIEW
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
the U-turn by the club speaks volumes – even the best folks make occasional mistakes. It's way more important though that they listened and changed the policy quickly. Will never be able to please everybody – but this is a club that genuinely values its fanbase. It's great to see.
going digital is a nightmare to a lot of fans and not a lot has been done by the club to solve it, in fact it was better under Ashley than this current crop. Two weeks to cick off and a lot of us have know idea whats happening as to if we will get our tickets! Farcical
Cash turnstiles are open in the Leazes west corner for the Sela Cup.
Need to have a ballet for each ticket price.Then you can choose what you can afford.
I would go for a left back. A good one. Targett is crap.
I would do an exchange with galatasaray Gordon for zaniolo. He is better than Gordon. Hate the scouser
If you can choose which category you want to pay in the ballot can you change it week by week? Say you were in the che cheapest cat and struggled to get a ticket or if you were a little bit more flush can you change to a higher cat or stuck all season with the original choice?
Looks like another couple of bairns coming in, Irish crackers who were scooped up by top Italian clubs and now looks like we are gazumping them.
Hi Paul, I sent an email and messaged the instagram page to get the away shirt sent to you 👍🏼
We need some speed in defence.
It’s the fans club and you ve got absolutely no say in how it operates. It’s just like your government or parliament. They only care about money. Tred carefully
The thing is this is gonna be a abyss never endin arguement, how are we meant to generate a good amount of profit if we price tickets at 44? See you cant win in this argument
Get that greek guy you had on the transfer show just what we need, not Zaniolo.
Im not bein funny but ive not been to st james park right i would think 44 poind is pretty damn cheap
If I can get to see a few games paying £74 I’d pay it. I won’t be trying for all 19 games because of health reasons. But I appreciate it soon mounts up when people have kids so having the £44 option for those is a good thing. I just think the more we can bring in revenue wise it will help FFP.
Its a work in progress Paul, they will iron it out. From what I heard the trust were involved from the start so they cocked up too. My pet peve is for the international members, a week to 10 days leaves very little time to make arrangements to make the trip if you get a ticket.
When do members find out if we won a ticket in the ballot
Agree we need defensive pace as a priority.
So how do you sell cup tickets again? Nufc site?
So it’s not possible to enter the ballot today until they fix this? Can’t find anything online
So if we have 308,000+ fans wanting tickets it would be criminal to remain in our current stadium and deny access for the majority of our supports to attend matches. If I hear another fan use the word TRADITION as an excuse not to move again I will will use Pauls words "I'm alright Jack" to describe those people.
I think Ashby should have stayed 1st few months, then gone on loan for 2nd half of season. Trippier will be a yr older, on the wrong side of 30, when he gets to work with him over a long stretch of time.
Miley is going to be special, just bloody special.
Im glad Miley isnt going anywhere play him in slow so he doesnt get burnt out this lad will be brilliant in the long run
Im glad Miley isnt going anywhere play him in slow so he doesnt get burnt out this lad will be brilliant in the long run
my guess is if most people put in for the £44 ballot, then a lot of them will miss out as they are limited amount of tickets in each of the price brackets. once all draws are completed any left over/unsold tickets after all draws have been completed (probably mostly in the higher price ranges) will just go out to general sale
The whole digital ID is big brother and people aren't seeing the bigger picture here. Freedom is worth infinitely more than watching football.
Yes we should be focused on getting a LB in along with a Right Footed CB but no, we are too busy looking at mediocre Attackers that we do not need.
Good vid,Paul(TTR): transfer gossip still hanging around the Italian duo Chiesa & Zanioli,but the news seems to have gone quiet about the Blackburn £2m defender Ashley Phillips,who NUFC were preparing to battle THFC for !?! 😐
Agree totally, the defence is much more of priority; the Zaniolo links do not make much sense
What happens if the section you want is over subscribed ?? So happy
To pay for higher one do you get offered a lower price and vice versa or just tough – got a lot right but this was a shambles . Not given themselves enough time to sort before the actual game
There is a couple of young Irish lads have got a mention today.
Tottenham fans are paying close to double. In terms of standard of living our price structure is favourable. Likeswise Man Utd and Liverpool though only a small percentage of these 2 club's paying fans are actually local
The club states members will be only charged AUTOMATICALLY in their chosen area which suggests they will if successful in the ballot be offered alternatives before deciding to buy. This will become clear on Friday.
Lascelles is no where near good enough I really don’t see why Eddie is sticking by him ????
Aye… I agree with you Paul.. our midfield is pretty stacked now 👌🏻 but defensively we’re looking light for the amount of upcoming games 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Why aren’t we looking harder to get the defenders we are desperate for
Must be a full back coming in if Ashby been allowed to leave. Liveramento deal seems the most likely, meaning Ashby will be ready for competitive football and he's not going to get it here this year. I do think if we start the season with Burn at LB there's been a failure there. Midfield and forwards are strong we have to add to defence.
I think we are stacked with talent up front and in midfield. Defense is where I would concentrate the rest of the window. But what do I know lol. Eddie and Dan know what they're doing and will get the right players in at the right price.
Miley is going to be a baller staying with the first team squad is just brilliant for him and the team in the future
I agree Paul, defenders should be a priority but i think the club have this secretly in hand and are playing their cards close to their chests. It's frustrating from a fans point of view that it appears the transfers have stagnated but i do believe, like you said, we'll get notification that someone's in for a medical and they'll be through the door. Fingers crossed.
Can't wait for sela cup see you all there I hope