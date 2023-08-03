EXCLUSIVE CLIP: "Let's Blow Them Away With Our Running" | We Are Newcastle United

In this exclusive clip from ‘We Are Newcastle United’ Eddie Howe gives a rousing pre-match team talk ahead of a huge clash against Manchester United.
See a flag in the making COME ON
I love Eddie Howe.
This is going to be epic. Side note, the new Gazza at 1:06 is going to have a breakout season this season
Soooo excited for this man! Should bring all episodes at once tho because I’m gonna be waiting for the final episode to come out so I can binge watch them all🖤🤍
Goosebumps
Is there a full documentary on this on prime ? Can anyone tell me the name of it please. HWTL
When?
Last season New Castle had the worst ball in play time average in the entire league 51%. They took the longest to take corners and free kicks(worst in the league), while Man utd were in top 6 in all these stats. So basically New Castle were the most annoying team to play against.
WOW. Get into the Mancs! Love Wor Eddie. HWTL
WARNING!!!! Don't Pi$$ Off EDDIE HOWE
People don't realize what a miracle Eddie Howe has performed. Unbelievable
They were all over us that day
awesome!
YES YES YES – Goosebumps!!!!!
This is so intriguing.. I'm gassed up ⚫️⚪️
Seven Haag got the sausage that day…
Belta
Yes Eddie ❤
Motivation on and off the field with wor Eddie.
Thomas Shelby
Big ups Eddie
Love my club we are back ❤