NUFC NEWS | ROMEO DONE? | HOWE MOVES FOR MILAN 'TEAM MANAGER' AS HELP FOR TONALI





La Repubblica have reported that Andrea Romeo is heading to Tyneside to join the backroom staff. This with a view to assist Sandro Tonali settling into the club.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

If you enjoy the video please drop a like and consider subscribing to the channel.

#NUFC #newcastleunited #nufcnews



Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.