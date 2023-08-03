NUFC NEWS | ROMEO DONE? | HOWE MOVES FOR MILAN 'TEAM MANAGER' AS HELP FOR TONALI

La Repubblica have reported that Andrea Romeo is heading to Tyneside to join the backroom staff. This with a view to assist Sandro Tonali settling into the club.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
If you enjoy the video please drop a like and consider subscribing to the channel.
#NUFC #newcastleunited #nufcnews
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Get him doon to Punto's for tea and then Mark Toney for afters (butterscotch sundae is a good shout). Then have a few Moretti/Peroni in the local. All good! Or should I say molto bene! 🤌
Think that Fabian Schar speaks Italian?
wtf howe much is tonali going to cost us
I did mention this on NUFC Matters Geordies Here Geordies There yesterday.
I don’t like them glass doors fell thru one once when I was pissed very dangerous. Love the channel Chris 🤓👌oh and be super switched on round that glass door 🚪
I was thinking of David Santon who played left back at Newcastle and Married Geordie girl
Something bad happening at Milan , that said we should concentrate on signing strong squad players for this huge season and not childtand bkroom staff. We are in the champions league FFS we need players
Why the fuck would Tonali move to NUFC if he didn't want to go🤣🤣.
Thats a good shout getting opposition pods in for match previews to battle it out before the game… Joined the evermore fantasy league, didn't see you in it Chris, expecting the team to be called "WFST Total Compliance"
This can only be a positive step in my view.
New position at our club Chris? PLO! Player Liaison Officer!
He could be a gateway in to Italian players too. A big Si from me 👏
Maybe we should get a person in to help ashworth sign a few players… Doesnt seem to be adapting to his job… Lack of quality and depth… 2 in 1 out…
It's a bigmove upping sticks and moving to a new country with a new language and culture to come to terms with, with a young family and adapting to a new style of football.
I can see the benifit of a liason officr from his home country in the club to aid his crossover.
We may see this development as a sign more Italians, especially youth being brought in to soon to improve Ashworths player conveyor belt as in his Brighton.days.
Apparently the initial source for this has less than 700 followers, of course that could mean nothing but it's not exactly normal. I find this Milan stuff very hard to believe, there's been an agenda behind it right from the get go to the point even Howe has had to answer questions on Tonali settling in when there's 0 actual info that he's having any trouble at all. So I'll have to take anything else on this with a pinch of the same salt.
Posh interpretator 😂. If the club see it as a good move works for me
Hmm. Italian team manager eh? That could unlock possibilities for other Italian players to feel comfortable to make the move perhaps. I think players don’t get enough credit for their moves abroad to develop themselves as players, as opposed to simply pursuing comfort or financial gain. Look at the attitudes towards trippier going to atletico. No one as far as I could see really got why he went or indeed why he came back to us of all clubs. But he knew what the plan was and what the goals of the team were. It’s demonstrated in his excellent mindset and application that he’s a shoe in for right back for England. So it can be with Tonali and Italy now. He’s going to broaden his playing ability so much here.