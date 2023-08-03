TOON IN TRAINING | Sela Cup Preparations 🏆



The Newcastle United squad continued their hard work on Tyneside ahead of this weekend’s Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.

37 comentarios en “TOON IN TRAINING | Sela Cup Preparations 🏆

  8. Peter nufc

    Come on what a fking team this is man goosebumps watching them train I’ll jizz my pants first champions league game

  13. Nick Greener

    That's one of the best training video's I've seen the club release for a while. Real variety of training sessions and clips of the guys enjoying themselves.

  18. Se Fistikwsa

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 great go and buy another crap player from a relegated team and overpaid him too ……. DISGRACE 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  28. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤❤❤
    จงฝึกให้เก่งๆนะ
    ึค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะ
    ึค่ะ❤❤❤

  37. ElSew

    We've seen Sandro's Moretti tribute.. i want Newcastle Bruno Ale.
    Cant wait to see Elliot Anderson and Lewy Miley this season

Los comentarios están cerrados.