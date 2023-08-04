MEDICAL TODAY* Livramento in Newcastle for £40 Million Transfer!

Subscribe for FREE!
Also love watching your videos it brightens our day hearing about the on goings at Newcastle so would like to say thank for that
Howay the mags
Hi will you be going to tomorrows game as it our first time at st James park would be great to get a pic with you
Can't question the boss ,he knows what he is doing
Was looking forward to the sela cup until the email said we can't leave the stadium and come back in between games. So we're gonna have to stay in there for 8 hours 👎
I hate the way he says year, reminds me of my old school teacher! Proper annoying.
With our owners im surprised they didnt fly him up weve got loadsamoney 😂😂😂😂😂
which channel that will broadcast the sela cup matches
Matty Cash in next for £50m
Chelsea should give us Lewis Hall on loan them sly dogs
The UK looks so nice, great cities
I trust the new TOON!
1 and a half Italians now
If Eddie says its a good deal, then listen to him.
Answered my question about ffp. cheers rob!
When it comes to FFP we need pur cheap castore deal to end and get another couple of good sponsors
Thing is we've never seen you and tino in the same room?……. your doppelganger 😂😊😅
Have the painted seats been put back?
Btw the sun has just come out up here. 😀😀😀
Newcastle needed a defender.
Hopefully, we can get a Centre Forward.
Great video as ever. When we bring in players i ask "does it strengthen the suad?" i feel every player we have signed with exception of Minteh whom has gone on loan surely strengthens the squad as we needed more depth . Livermento is versatile apparently so thats the type of player we need in a squad which lacked depth . i think maybe 1 or 2 loans will see us right this window. its a big big step forward from the dark days encountered under Ashley so happy to be involved in FFP at the right end of the table as well
I think tino will turn out to be a great buy, another young player with untapped potential. We need another quality CB asap though, if lascelles is our only option as cover we'll be fucked he's an absolute calamity.
next season ashby and livramento will be vying for the successor to trippier, especially with both krafth and manquillo out of contract in the summer
Let's go livramento.
Nah nah nah nah
Everyone just needs to keep the faith in Eddie and the rest of team.
I'm just glad we're strenthing our defence
does the greatest nufc YouTube reply?