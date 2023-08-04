PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe Previews the Sela Cup

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, at St. James’ Park this weekend.
Ten hag chatted shit and got banged.
Bit of gangster in our edi fucking give it to them
Back to the terrible audio!
Why are youtubers in the interview asking questions
I personally think that eddie howe and newcastle united football club is a match made in heaven. I really hope the fanbase and the owners can be patient with eddie as i don't think we will ever get better then this manager.
How great is to listen to Eddie. Fridays are sorted.
🤝 Cheers Eddy
3 cheers for king Edward Howe the 1st
Hip-hip……..Hoorraayy
Hip-hop……. Hoorraayy
Hiiiippp-hiiiiiiiip……..HOOOORAY
👏👏👏👏👏🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
“Visit Malta” might regret the positioning of their ad
Aaaa Well done soundman we can now hear the questions 🤝
Thanks it makes the whole viewing experience so much better.really good quality coverage for a top quality united football club.🖤🤍 Thanks for sorting the sound out man 👍👌
👏👏👏👏👏👏
It was so good i can hear the keys on the laptop 💻😅cushty ✊🐜
Surprised no one asked Eddie about the tech zone rule change, seems absolutely daft to me.
“Let’s fucking give it to em”. And we blew them away. Get in there!
Is it just me that has really missed these the Friday press conferences. Love Eddie always a great listen
Such a calculated technical manager so keen for this season.
Enjoy every day we have Eddie Howe at our club because when he does leave for whatever reason his position is going to be one hell of a challenge for that person, fans might not fully understand what a top top coach we have at this club and his work ethic is off the map coming from Bournemouth building a club up from none League into years in the PL is one hell of a job which I don’t think he gets enough credit for!
I’m surprised no one asked Eddie about not having Mad dog at his side (childish behaviour from the PL) as this is something they have done ever since his Bournemouth days and even though he’ll be a few yards away it will seem strange not having his best buddy next to him, I’d rather the PL kept manager in the technical areas much more than they do Arteta, Klopp, are by far the worst offenders who are often seen giving angry and confrontational conversations with the 4th official surely that’s more important than two men standing in the technical area talking tactics 🤷♂️ obviously the Brentford manager had his say on this last season and the PL have acted, let’s see who gets the most yellow cards between the managers and I know Eddie won’t get many if any at all.
Lets try and finish this season in 34-35 games
Very hard to get tickets these days but I’ll be there on Sunday🙌 HWTL!!🖤🤍
Always love how howe always says he doesn't know what's happening with transfers, he said the same about Harvey Barnes, 2hrs later Barnes lands in the US, expect a signing tomorrow 🤣
Why is a Geordie accent asking questions about Bruno and real… ban the c nt
I just want to see Newcastle United play… well done Eddie Howe, the players and the backroom staff for giving us beautiful football…looking forward to the season it's going to be knife edge stuff
