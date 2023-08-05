NEW YORK to NEWCASTLE! Straight off a flight to the Premiere of NUFC’s Amazon docu. Plus Livramento…

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie attended the premiere of Newcastle United’s Amazon documentary “We Are Newcastle United”.
Keith interviewed Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Eddie Howe, Kieran Trippier & Callum Wilson.
Also included is the latest on Newcastle’s attempts to sign Tino Livramento, after a fee of £32m plus add-ons was agreed with Southampton for the defender.
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Great videos Keith! Thanks for all your support towards Newcastle
Great content Keith. Love your channel. Looking forward for more.
great video Keith. thanks
Great work. Looking forward to that show starting on the 11/08/23
Your beautiful
You seem to have forgotten Valentino Lazaro Keith
Eee Keith, you're looking knackered son 🤣🤣 Great USA coverage mate, thank you ❤️👍🖤🤍🖤🤍
The thing I wonder about is whether Eddie has seen some qualities in Livramento that might allow him to play more advanced, the only reason I say that is that a lot of the people/coaches that have worked with Livramento have remarked how he reminds them of a young Gareth Bale and they could see him following the same path as Bale.
Obviously Eddie has a track record of shifting players about after identifying different strengths in their game
…I Only Took A 2nd Look BCause She Went 2 The Middlesbrough v Everton Match In November 2008…
…The Deal-Breaker Was She Phoned Everton Football Club Outside The Riverside Stadium And He Came Out The Everton Dressing Room And Gave Us 2 Free Tickets…
I Got On A Flight From Newcastle 2 Schiphol In Holland, Then On 2 Chicago O'Hare Airport 2 Marry Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In 2009 Keith…
…Like A Rat Out Of An Aqueduct After She Got Her English Citizenship…
…Not B Fucked Up The Arse By An American Again Son…
Are you gay
I'm almost impressed by Amazon, whoever is there and suggested to have the premier at that particular cinema clearly done their homework.
Hi Keith
Thanks for the behind scenes footage Keith. Really looking forward to watching the series. Hope you manage to get some rest in before the Sela Cup weekend 👍
Great video Keith. Hope that you're reporting on our important friendlies over the weekend & not lower league matches attended by San Miguel drinking seagull-fanciers
The Tyneside Cinema is under threat of closure, and it needs help to save it. A cinema founded by Dixon Scott (great uncle of Sir Ridley Scott) in 1937. The Tyneside Cinema is a beautiful historic building and a fantastic cinema. The Tyneside Cinema has been a place for discovery, fun, socialising, learning, and community decade after decade. The Tyneside Cinema is at the heart of the community and is a home for local Tyneside film lovers.
With audience numbers yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, cuts to the Tyneside Cinema's funding, and spiralling prices due to the “cost of living” crisis, the Tyneside simply can’t afford to meet the costs of running the cinema in 2023, and will soon have to close. If the Tyneside Cinema closes, it is unlikely that it will be able to reopen, and an iconic Newcastle cultural landmark will disappear.
By acting now to raise £150,000 in the next six months, the cinema will remain open, and we will have the time to lay the foundations for the future into 2024 and beyond.
Help the Tyneside Cinema reach this target and save our beloved cinema by donating via its Just Giving page. You can also donate directly through their website, below.
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/lovetynesidecinema
https://tynesidecinema.co.uk/about-us/support-us/
Hope you keep these coming KEEF 😂
Investing in crypto now should be in every wise individuals list, in some months time you'll be ecstatic with the decision you made today….🇺🇸💫✨⬆️⬆️🥰
Hi Keith I think these are class keep them going
Hi Keith, What do you think this means for the long term plan Ashby If Liveramento is to be the successesor to Trips?