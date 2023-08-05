NEW YORK to NEWCASTLE! Straight off a flight to the Premiere of NUFC’s Amazon docu. Plus Livramento…





Sky Sports’ Keith Downie attended the premiere of Newcastle United’s Amazon documentary “We Are Newcastle United”.

Keith interviewed Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Eddie Howe, Kieran Trippier & Callum Wilson.

Also included is the latest on Newcastle’s attempts to sign Tino Livramento, after a fee of £32m plus add-ons was agreed with Southampton for the defender.



