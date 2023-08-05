#newcastle #fiorentina #miguelalmiron
Newcastle vs Fiorentina 2-0 – Highlights & All Goals | Club Friendly 2023
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
80milioni Tonali😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 che pacco
Isak, made one scored one…baller
gordon really impressing way better than I thought
From the hype I heard around Gordon, I thought he must have improved a lot over the last 6 weeks. Don't play him as a centre forward – he really hasn't the composure to be a real goal scorer..
SANDRO TONALI❤🖤
Newcastle needs a better left back
basically Dan Burn plays very well but he is bad against fast attackers, and Targett isn't good overall
I haven't felt this optimistic since the KK days. It looks like we will be able to field two good teams each week for the league and the other competitions. With some young talent coming through for extra depth.
I predict Gordon is going to have a very good season both out wide and in a more central role. Possibly as another centre forward striker. He has impressed this summer. Miggy seems to be at the top of his game too and ready to carry on where he left off. Tonali is improving and there are flashes of absolute brilliance from him. We certainly owe Eddie Howie all the respect and support the Geordie nation can muster. Of course being able to splash the cash certainly helps but building a team is far harder than simply buying random top talent.
When England come calling, which they most certainly will. I hope the new owners reach for the cheque book again and make Howie an offer he simply cannot refuse. Bring him in on the ownership deal if necessary with shares and incentives. Ashworth too.
So Newcastle let St maxim go for this Gordon to replace…. jokes
Come for the highlights, stay for the arts and crafts.
TONALI ♥️⚫️
Tonali will flop this season with newcastle🤭
That number 10 really suck
Almiron man of the match. 9 or 10 players needed
What's the name of the Newcastle player that score the first gaol anybody?
Must say we are looking sharp
Cheers mate 🍻
Newcastle is not looking like they did last season
Ahahahahahah da 5 a 0 in jugoslavia a 2 a 0 in gran bretagna fanno progressi i ragazzi di don roc de la vega.
Bianconero pezzo di merda..
Hi👋🇰🇿 i m in Kazakhstan i m 1