TOP 4 AGAIN OR A TROPHY? 🤔 Gabby Agbonlahor RATES Newcastle's chances of glory this season! ⚫️⚪️

Gabby Agbonlahor and Darren Bent look ahead to Newcastle’s season ahead and ask whether Magpies fans would rather win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League again! ⚫️⚪️
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
Subscribe here:
Check out some of talkSPORT’s MOST POPULAR content 🔥
⚽ HEATED DEBATE! Simon Jordan & Graeme Souness CLASH over Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽ Simon Jordan has his say on Gary Neville working for Qatar-based BeIN Sports during the 2022 World Cup
⚽ Ben Foster says Edwin Van Der Sar would do minimal training and still be ready to play for Manchester United
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Gary Neville for his Man Utd vs Liverpool commentary
⚽ Rudiger intermediary Saif Rubie makes bombshell Chelsea claims and clashes with Simon Jordan
⚽ Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman is baffled by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham
⚽ INCREDIBLE CLASH! Ray Parlour and Robbie Lyle get HEATED over claims AFTV want Arsenal to LOSE!
⚽ Ben Foster tells talkSPORT that the Premier League would have ‘sued’ him if he recorded the games he played for Watford
⚽ Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness CLASH over Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham
⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Jurgen Klopp for calling out Gabby Agbonlahor
⚽ Simon Jordan argues that Manchester City do spend FAR MORE than Liverpool and other Premier League clubs
⚽ Simon Jordan reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game
⚽ Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland better than Tottenham’s Harry Kane? talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness thinks he could be!
⚽ Simon Jordan doesn’t think Steven Gerrard has the ability to be a manager in the Premier League
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: /
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague
#ChampionsLeague
#FACUP
#SimonJordan
#EuropaLeague
#LauraWoods
#AllyMcCoist
#ManUtd
#ManCity
#Liverpoolfc
#Arsenalfc
#Chelseafc
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Will be close between Newcastle,Villa and Liverpool
Thats only good for the Premier league 🌟
Stars alligned for us this season with liverpool, chelsea and spurs having an off season. Almiron hit that crazy streak of form (which will not happen again next season i can almost garuntee). Liverpool will be back, tottenham/chelsea will probably be better, villa look absolutely class and brighton are a great side too. Including newcastle, thats 9 absolutely top class teams at the top. Brentford are in there with a shout too, thats 10. So to get even in the top half you haceto be on your A game all season now. So with newcastle having nore games now with champions league, not a whole load of depth, and teams knowing somewhat of what to expect from us, its going to be very difficult. We were the underdogs last season and i think that helped us, this season we are a big dog every teams going to pull no punches with us this time. Top 8 and a good cup run and making it to the knockouts in the champions league would be a good season imo
But they’ve only got £75m to spend 😂😂
Newcastle are not finishing above Chelsea, Man UTD, Liverpool or even Tottenham 😅… Reality is Eddie Howe will most likely be fired and Villa will not be anywhere near Top 5
I'd talke 17th for a cup!!
Just came here to say that nobody gives a ** about Gabby Aggy's opinion on Newcastle.
Yes Gabby! Talking sense for once 🤣 we would take top 6 and a trophy all day long
top 7 and cup i would be happy we just want a team the tries,
Things will be interesting this coming season. As a toon fan we still lack couple more areas for squad depth, however i think we will have a good go in CL & way Eddie sets team out with high press will only help as European clubs tend to be abit slower with ball movement. For me its nice to be along this journey where people are talking about us & respecting us being among the top now & hopefully seasons to come
9th? Is this fan pissed up or is he an undercover mackem
I dont think Newcastle have added enough depth to that squad to cope with the extra games.. they were terrific last season, great to watch, but i think they'll get found out a bit this season..
haha he goes on like villa are class hahaha avergae and always have been always will be
newcastle aint doin anything, cant stand there fans already. city 2.0 plastics coming out the woodwork. last season will be the best they do for years trust me next season there finishing 8th or 9th
Brighton will be relegated
I think the caller needs to have a little more optimism . The foundations are pretty solid now . The home record , defensive stats , attacking options , team spirit , and also how much more settled the likes of Isak , Botman and Gordon are going to be this year , should see the team do well if not necessarily replicate last seasons top 4 finish . Get into the CL knockout stages , and get European football again – that's a successful season for me .
When did Man United become guaranteed? Not so sure myself….
This guy is joke
Villa need to be careful… I hope they do well, but only 51 goals last season. that's 20 fewer than anyone around them except United (including Spurs).
But top 5 next year gets you champions league 😅
Dan Burns sounds like Jordan Henderson
I’d take any cup win and top ten.
5th qualifies for Champions League. Wake up you numpties!
It won't be as easy this season …Chelsea spurs Liverpool arsenal united villa will all be stronger be hard to finish top 6….if villa don't do well this season I fancy the ffp police will visiting them shortly …the grealish money excuse won't rub off much longer especially as they not part of the sly 6
It's top 5 that qualifies for champions league…not top 4…
I think playing CL will take it's toll on Newcastle's and Arsenal's Premier League campaigns
way to go Gabby. Up the Villa!
5th gets champions league this Season utv
Newcastle to win the quadruple next season, PL wrapped up by March 🙂
Defo not eit'fd or nine'fd