I love the way you "wrongly" pronounce "Fiorentina"😂
Roobenstien, the song at 6:19, I've heard it a lot in your videos, what's the lyrics? I can't understand them.
Not intended to be a criticism, however your headline states “Isak winner” when in fact it was Miggy. If it was 2-1 then that’s a different matter.
That perfect movement from Isak to get in for his goal was captured really well at your angle 😁
Can’t believe there was no entertainment before and after games considering sela are an events entertainment company
Rob 🎉🎉
I was sat over by the dugout and the singing and noise from the Gallowgate was relentless. The safe standing really works.
The rest of the ground seemed flat though. I was at Celtic Park on Tuesday for a friendly and the whole stadium was rocking. We need to up our game and standing is the way to go.
Canny day for the Toon! The Lads won 2-0, & Wor Lasses won 3-0 🖤🤍
Thanks mate great to be able to catch up with the game via your post 👍 quality ! It would have been great if you’d put something up about the girls game ? Could you update us what’s happening with the girls team and will they get into the women’s premier league ? I’m in Australia and follow the Aussie girls playing in that major league ! Huge interest over here at the moment with the women’s World Cup going on ! Thanks mate 👍
Rob its FIORENTINA not FLORENTINA for goodness sake
Great video Rob mate I Thought We Did Reasonable Well For Not Having A Full First Team Out Once Again Which Is Something We Have Had To Do Throughout This Pre-Season But We Are Looking Better Every Game We Play This Is Going To Be A Crazy Season For All The Good Reasons
You videos are so awesome thanks heaps. Rob from nz
Disappointing the amount that left and didn’t stick around for the women’s game. What does that say to them?
Probably should have had their game on a different day
Fee-or-en-tina
good match wasnt it, i loved it i was there for 6 hours.
Florentina 😅 Call their team what they themselves have named it – Fiorentina. We wouldn't others to call our club something else.
Did they have programs on sale mate
Cheers
🐻❄️ 🐻❄️ 🖤🖤army..we are glory bound
Unstopable😊😊😊 magpie told me 😂😂😂😂 Hwtl+Lasses
You are the best out of the other channels mate. Really like watching these. Keep up the excellent standard.
Isak look dangerous on that left can't wait for premier league ❤
I’m a Durham lad following you for over a year. Love your energy and passion! Big thanks from all us Geordie boys living in the States.
And card only payments at the bar 1892? Is this normal? Prices for drinks reasonable though.
Despite all fuore around ticketless entry and no return on exit, a small Que at the Milburn stand, officials letting in on site of the e-ticket. Not scanned in! So probably could have left and returned. First Time for me in over a decade. Same rules for Sunday.
I just got home, my back is killing me 😂
Mate…. F I Orentina. NOT F L orentina …It's an I, not an L!!
Safe standing? It was always safe apart from a few instances of police incompetence, and I was at WHL in 87 and we aal knaa what happened a year later on the terraces.
Looks like a packed house mate
I understand some of the fans complaints about digital tickets but nice to see the club trying to resolve it quickly shows they are prepared to listen to us
Expect everyone to have a mobile phone now to get in the gate?
Hello
Ahh the walk up back on again thank you 🙂 I live in Florida but it sure seems to rain there more than here 🙂
I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…
…She Was Only In It 4 The English Citizenship My Good-Man…
That Seems A Mint Way 2 Enter The Stadium Rob…
…I Had My Doubts Until I Saw That My Good-Man…
…Howay The Toon Army…
Cash is king ! Toon toon ….
Summer has been shite this year mate also since he split the team in the first few american games id hopes hed try and create to different teams although am thinking maybe just finding where to place subs during the games either way UP THE MAGS ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
omg it’s me 😂😂