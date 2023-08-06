Newcastle United 4 Villarreal 0 | Sela Cup Highlights





The best of the action from our 4-0 win over Villarreal in the Sela Cup.

Harvey Barnes scored twice on his home debut while Jacob Murphy and Joelinton also got on the scoresheet.

