Newcastle United 4 Villarreal 0 | Sela Cup Highlights



The best of the action from our 4-0 win over Villarreal in the Sela Cup.

Harvey Barnes scored twice on his home debut while Jacob Murphy and Joelinton also got on the scoresheet.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.

24 comentarios en “Newcastle United 4 Villarreal 0 | Sela Cup Highlights

  3. Hamza Nkuutu

    Bring on Aston Villa at the weekend, it absolutely will be a fantastic atmosphere at St James Park, can't wait 💪

  5. lesh lutchman

    Callum Wilson is just out of this world🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽Joe Linten Bruno Barnes Isak Longstaff Tonali Trippier Newcastle is taking the Champions league by storm on Match Eddie Howe and his army

  9. Winter

    Barnes and Murphy were outstanding today. Ritchie ran his socks off aswell just struggled to hand onto the ball at times.

  18. CJ

    Think of the amount of chances we missed last season on that left wing, Barnes will bag constantly with these chances as he’s clinical and has shown that over his prem career

  19. Gregg 1975

    Good showing from the lad's, typical swashbuckling performance from Joelinton capped with a fine goal , as for Murphy powering forward like 90's Cafu ❤

  22. Colin David

    Barnes and Joelinton looked Awesome this game, great link up between them too! Wilson also played a great, unselfish game, which was great to see! We have a strong team, with some depth this season! Lovin' It!!! 🖤🖤🤍🤍🖤🖤🤍🤍

    EDIT: I forgot to mention Murphy, that guy has been a surprise package of late, great feet and finishing!

  24. inappropriate comments

    I'm a bit disappointed, I thought the magpies would drop some transfer bombs, this team is too short to attack the champions league, but good enough to go through the stage group. Nonetheless they're still playing a wonderful football, Great dynamic, hope they keep guimaraes.
    Maybe we'll play against you 😊. All the love from a BENFICA fan.

Los comentarios están cerrados.