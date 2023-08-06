Newcastle United 4 Villarreal 0 | Sela Cup Highlights

The best of the action from our 4-0 win over Villarreal in the Sela Cup.
Harvey Barnes scored twice on his home debut while Jacob Murphy and Joelinton also got on the scoresheet.
Murphy is going from strength to strength 💪 brilliant
Joelinton is my fav toon player he's yaya Linton in midfield
Bring on Aston Villa at the weekend, it absolutely will be a fantastic atmosphere at St James Park, can't wait 💪
Harvey Barnes scores 50% of maxxi total all last season in one game..?? 🤷♂️ just saying
Callum Wilson is just out of this world🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽Joe Linten Bruno Barnes Isak Longstaff Tonali Trippier Newcastle is taking the Champions league by storm on Match Eddie Howe and his army
iti is nice to whatch on a game of NewCastle
Ngl im gutted we lost Barnes but good to see him get going well
Ньюкасл хорош
Barnes and Murphy were outstanding today. Ritchie ran his socks off aswell just struggled to hand onto the ball at times.
Murphy's strike was insane🥶🥶
Murphy's on fire …your defense is terrified..
Leicester fan here, you guys are lucky to have Barnes. He’s sooo good and not even close to his peak
Just got home 160 miles back Thanks for the highlights 🙂
9:21 what a ball and player Wilson is, with amazing meds and a plan to keep him fit all season
Newcastle kit looks nice..🔥🔥
See You Lot On Saturday…
…You'll Probably Not Notice Me With 52 Thousand In A Newcastle United Shirt…
Think of the amount of chances we missed last season on that left wing, Barnes will bag constantly with these chances as he’s clinical and has shown that over his prem career
Good showing from the lad's, typical swashbuckling performance from Joelinton capped with a fine goal , as for Murphy powering forward like 90's Cafu ❤
That was great attacking play from Wilson, made the right play rather than trying to stat boost
Very good preseason cmonnnnnnn
Barnes and Joelinton looked Awesome this game, great link up between them too! Wilson also played a great, unselfish game, which was great to see! We have a strong team, with some depth this season! Lovin' It!!! 🖤🖤🤍🤍🖤🖤🤍🤍
EDIT: I forgot to mention Murphy, that guy has been a surprise package of late, great feet and finishing!
We have gotten the deathly finisher we needed on that left wing
I'm a bit disappointed, I thought the magpies would drop some transfer bombs, this team is too short to attack the champions league, but good enough to go through the stage group. Nonetheless they're still playing a wonderful football, Great dynamic, hope they keep guimaraes.
Maybe we'll play against you 😊. All the love from a BENFICA fan.