Newcastle vs Fiorentina 2-0 Highlights & All Goals | Club Friendly 2023 HD

#newcastle #fiorentina #highlights #goals | Club Friendly 2023 HD
Great day for the Toon! The Lads won 2-0, & Wor Lasses won 3-0 🖤🤍
Thank you for posting this match. HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
Que grande es Almiron
Mate fiorentina look shite
Fuerza Miguel para la temporada de premier y la champions
A. Gordon is so ass lmfao
Nice socks… 😂
Vamos Almiron ⚽️🇵🇾❤🔥
⚫⚪🇵🇾❤⚽️🔥
I don’t rate Anthony Gordon at all
A 10 precisa ser do miggy
no tiene sentido que ponga las escenas de faltas
Smart lad I see you what you did 👏😎
Emotional Damage
It was my first time
Amandas bodyguard the big Gallook with the beard assaulted a fan and nufc covered it up
Last season in the last 2 months some fans were saying Almiron is a headless chicken
Nice one kid
⚫⚪🇧🇷
were they trying to slaughter miggy? 😆🤣
Thanks for the vid
Goals 2-0
Newcastle these days are good matches. win continuously