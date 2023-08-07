Harvey Barnes is EVERYTHING Newcastle United NEEDED + SELA CUP WINNERS after 4-0 !!!!!

Newcastle United win 4-0 VS Villarreal but this tells a much bigger story about the future of the club #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Murphy is one of these unsung heroes we have, a player who was around when Bruce was in charge and we were fighting relagation and a player who we maybe thought didnt have a long term future, but his performances last season when he played along with his attitude was superb, what Eddie Howe and his team has done to improve a number of our players is nothing short of incredible
That was the most unfriendly friendly
Can genuinely see us winning something and challenging for the league this season. Tonali, Barnes, Livramento and the other 2 or 3 we get in will make us so much stronger and will turn those frustrating draws into wins!!!!!!
Murphy and Barnes phenomenal here
Murph is an absolute gem & a Geordie legend 💎🖤🤍
wilson to llinton to HB! GOL
Livra Turned up around 10am just as I got there. 😀
Was cool to bump into you today for a cheeky fist-bump mate. You're much shorter in person 😲😎
Livramento was sat behind us in Plat. Club, with a face like thunder, he looked bored shitless unfortunately.
A good partnership with Tik Tok guy for commentary. You should consider getting a regular collab going.
Nice analysis lads
Said for ages Harvey Barnes is class and will b a good signing for us ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Great report lads.
Thanks for the photo op before the game. Tagged on instagram. Like would be appreciated 😊
Barnes scored 1 goal more than Maxi did last premier league season in this preseason 😅 I told many unlike Maxi Barnesy has the ‘end product’ we so badly needed 🖤🤍
Great Video Guys Brilliant Game By The Lads & 😉 Nice To See Us Lift Another Trophy Under Our Owners HTL ⚫️⚪️👍🏻
Who is questioning the signing of Barnes not can’t wait to see this fella get a full sea in 👍👍👍👍
Footballs coming home 👍
Great video adam
Honestly why we still have a donkey like lascelles in our squad he's a liability.
Once again Howe has made depth out of a squad out of nothing … he’s brought youngsters on massively and made a Bruce-like back 3 of Murphy, dummet and lascelles into a solid wall
Marvellous result from a very well drilled and mega fit team. Big Dummett and Lascelles are the only area of the park that we looked, let’s just say exposed. However, the aforementioned are unlikely to play on a regular basis during the forthcoming season. My days! How good is Barnesy? The Toon Army Tsunami is gathering momentum. Great work Adam. Keep safe and healthy 👍
Tonali will start , it’s like buying a bucket & spade for the beach 🏝️ but you take a eggcup & spoon instead, longstaff will be on the bench, we bought Tonali to improve not stand still
Absolutely fantastic so glad we’ve got a trophy as well finally 🤩🤩😆😆🏴🏳️
Livramento and Barnes down that left hand side will tear teams apart
Glad we finally won some silverware although it was just a pre season friendly cup it’s still amazing to see in my lifetime lol
Can't wait for us to give villa a good thumping. Howay the lads
Barnes will add something extra to Newcastle like he’s a good player
I think and I'm villa will struggle tail end of the season purely because they're expected to win the conference where as we just wanna get into knockout stages of champions league we know we won't win but they should be still playing midweek right till the prom season ends and by that point we should be able to focus on the league and maybe an odd cup tie
Suprised lascelles didnt Drop that cup after that 3 outta 10 performance him dummett ritchie just go now…. Take ur pay off and go… Take fraser hayden hendrick with u… Wouldnt get a. Game for 21s…embarrassing