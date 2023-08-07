Newcastle United 2 Fiorentina 0 | Sela Cup Highlights

The best of the action from our opening game of the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, against Fiorentina at St. James’ Park.
Miguel Almirón and Alexander Isak were on the scoresheet for the Magpies.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Anthony Gordon has excellent dribble, and decent off-the ball movemnet but when it comes to finishing, he still has a room for improvement. 🖤🖤🤍🤍
Antony Gordon: 45 million euros of garbage
Newcastle menjadi tim menarik untuk ditonton
❤❤❤❤
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
The admin is sleeping, the moment has passed and the video appears, the stars are still the old players, Almiron and Isak, the others can't score
Isak always seems to come alive in final 15 minutes such a clutch player
Felt like Fio was very weak and not ready for this level of confrontation, by time, they looked like amateurs
I can see many English people trying to hype mediocre Gordon in the comment section when they should be talking about Almiron and Isak …..🤣 … these people are BS and their medio is full of shyte as well
Alexander Isak jigna Wedi Eritrea, good job!
Thank you am
Jesus loves you
5:04 When in the Gallowgate end I didn't see what happened there, but watching it back that is hilarious.
Michael Oliver refereeing? 😮
Ooh a cup 😂
In a relatively short space of time I think Izak has become my favourite player in the squad.
🏴🏳👊🇧🇷🏴
Almiron🎉❤
Still confused from the sale of Maximin. A great asset for CL.
Makes 0 sense. My first criticism of Howe’s regime.
We’ve got quality everywhere. I’m so happy.
Grazie Fiorentina per aver visitato i Geordies. Buona fortuna per il resto della tua stagione. HWTL! 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
Isak will have a great season for us
Need to replace the 2nd commentator…….
When will it happen for Gordon
Gordon and wood inly poor signings we’ve made excited for the new season
Once Gordon gets his finishing sorted he will be a great player. Hes just missing the end product but everything else is top notch from the kid.
Absolutely fantastic 🤩🤩😆😆🏴🏳️
Isak is him bro
Gordon is a joy to watch, so much expected from him this season
Miggy almiron showed his qualitylike always🎉❤
Newcastle is a big club
Brilliant Goal From Miguel Almiron & Alexander Isak. Newcastle United Winners Against ACF Fiorentina In The St'James Park.
See You Lot Next Week Boys And Germs…
❤❤❤❤❤
I was at that game you know! 🎉
first