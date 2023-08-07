Newcastle United 2 Fiorentina 0 | Sela Cup Highlights



The best of the action from our opening game of the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, against Fiorentina at St. James’ Park.

Miguel Almirón and Alexander Isak were on the scoresheet for the Magpies.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

36 comentarios en “Newcastle United 2 Fiorentina 0 | Sela Cup Highlights

  1. bruner and brewstar

    Anthony Gordon has excellent dribble, and decent off-the ball movemnet but when it comes to finishing, he still has a room for improvement. 🖤🖤🤍🤍

  6. Delta keesei

    The admin is sleeping, the moment has passed and the video appears, the stars are still the old players, Almiron and Isak, the others can't score

  8. jalheel jalhe

    Felt like Fio was very weak and not ready for this level of confrontation, by time, they looked like amateurs

  9. moshi yazee

    I can see many English people trying to hype mediocre Gordon in the comment section when they should be talking about Almiron and Isak …..🤣 … these people are BS and their medio is full of shyte as well

  19. komunista114

    Still confused from the sale of Maximin. A great asset for CL.

    Makes 0 sense. My first criticism of Howe’s regime.

  21. Owl House

    Grazie Fiorentina per aver visitato i Geordies. Buona fortuna per il resto della tua stagione. HWTL! 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤

  26. st4rskream

    Once Gordon gets his finishing sorted he will be a great player. Hes just missing the end product but everything else is top notch from the kid.

  32. Tirto Ananda

    Brilliant Goal From Miguel Almiron & Alexander Isak. Newcastle United Winners Against ACF Fiorentina In The St'James Park.

Los comentarios están cerrados.