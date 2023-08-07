



Newcastle United Sela Cup Review & Latest News.

Newcastle United lifted the Sela Cup at St James’ Park yesterday after two very good wins against Fiorentina and Villarreal.

Join the lads as they look back at the weekend and discuss who stood out and how the squad looks going into the start of the Premier League season this weekend.

