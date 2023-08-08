EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Behind the Scenes of Newcastle's Winter Transfer Window | We Are Newcastle United

As Newcastle strikers struggle to get on the scoresheet, the club’s board needs to act fast to secure a reliable source of goals for coach Eddie Howe before deadline day.
Watch We Are Newcastle United exclusively on Prime Video, launching weekly from Friday 11th August.
SUBSCRIBE TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SPORT:
Follow Amazon Prime Video Sport on Instagram:
Follow Amazon Prime Video Sport on Twitter:
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
I laugh when I watch Neville and Scouseagher spout drivel about where we can finish.
Football is a business, and trust me, it's not our owners first rodeo.
Oooo I can't wait for this.
What I like is the fact yes they have money but won’t be walked over by other clubs really got good feeling with new owners long term future for club
SHEARER NARRATING?????
As a Newcastle fan we have much to than Amanda Stavely for in the way she's managed the Club's fortunes since the takeover.
Newcastle pulled Everton's pants down on this deal – Everton were claiming they wanted 70-80m only a few months before in the summer transfer window and in the end bent over and took half that when the 'boyhood fan' wanted to jump off the sinking ship. Everton taking Ls on the field and off it, it would seem! 😂
When the lion from wizard of oz talks you listen
Totally stoked to see this series
Cant wait for this 😀
Nothing like dropping in some "lets play hard ball" secret discussions in there so other clubs know a bit about how we do deals 👍
She gets the job done and puts the club first what an amazing person 👍👍👍👍
love wor Tabitha !
I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 BCause She Flew Over From America 2 Go 2 The Middlesbrough v Everton Match In November 2008…
…She Phoned Her Contact In The Everton Dressing Room And He Came Out And Give Us 2 Free Tickets…
…Sold…Where Do I Sign The Marriage Register?…Chicago Illinois Then Fine…
…Now The Story Gets Interesting When She Got Her English Citizenship…Like A Rat Out Of An Aqueduct…
'Orrible woman her
This is out this Friday isn't it?
I hope we see the reason Ryan Fraser got booted out in this
Thought it was Eddie in drag on the left for a second 😅
What a woman 😍 Mandy our saviour, she had faith and persisted for 2 years, look at her now.
Seeing Newcastle’s Atmosphere in the ucl will be insane 🔥🏴🇸🇦
I'm all over this, hope it appeals to a wider audience interested in more that NUFC
🙋🇨🇷😍😍👍
O boy am i excited for this
Shearer commentary on this I am watching the second it comes out
Wor Mandy would eat Karen Brady for breakfast
when does this come out?
One thing that I give Newcastle is that they have spent their money wisely. They haven't spent like crazy like we would have expected them