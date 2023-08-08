INTERVIEW | Tino Livrameno Joins Newcastle United



Our newest signing, Tino Livramento sits down with NUFC TV after completing his move from Southampton.

30 comentarios en “INTERVIEW | Tino Livrameno Joins Newcastle United

  1. Steph D

    He’s not smiling, so he obviously doesn’t want to be at Newcastle 🤣 like Tonali 😂
    Will be a great signing as long as his injury doesn’t come back to haunt him.

  6. Toby Jonas

    The NUFC media team does some good stuff, but these interviews are terrible. It’s not the players’ fault they end up sounding so stilted.

    ‘Do you have any good memories of the Sela Cup?’ WHAT? It was only a couple of days ago. What is he expected to say? It was the best day of his life?

    ‘Why did you choose Newcastle?’ BECAUSE SOUTHAMPTON WERE RELEGATED AND NUFC OFFERED THEM A LOAD OF CASH.

    Ffs.

  8. Lee Cant

    Am a toon fan and he's a great signing. The interview its self you could tell someone's said tell them there a massive club ya can't wait to play infront of so many ect…. i would of loved it if he just said "yes mate I've signed can't wait till match day to get stuck in then hit the big market for the first time then straight to tiger tiger" 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻

  18. James Sharpe

    Isak, Tonali, Livramento…..has Eddie howe been spying on my FM save ha ha! No seriously though this is another great signing. Personally I think he will play LB and as Trippier becomes older gradually play more and more at RB.

  21. Matt Price

    Not one bit of nerves in this. Timid not so much either. Partially reserved. He’s collected. Quiet lad. Young doesn’t fill out his kit yet. Loads of energy and drive. He doesn’t need to be bouncing around his chair 🤦‍♂️ 😆. What ya forget is, This wasn’t the first interview he did and he appreciates the way everyone is pleased he’s arrived of course but at the same time it’s tedious for him and players when they’ve signed are often fried with questions and that’s what’s happened. He expected this im sure but much like with Eddie the questions just keep coming and coming and coming. Never stops with us. There’s so much hype to being a Newcastle player right now (rightly so) but you don’t half grill the players and manager. It’s literally hours a day.

    Saints want the money hence 3 of their best sold already. Part of him probably (this is where you need to swallow ya prides a bit) didn’t want to join the club or any for that matter. Or perhaps the rumours are true and he almost signed for someone else. But a big part of him really did want to join because ours is a big club, hot in the press right now and Europe. Don’t read too much into it it’s just an interview. He does his talking on the pitch and is a highly mobile defender which we needed who can also cover the left!

  24. SteveRes

    Gabriel Agbonlahor when the takeover happened: "Nobody will want to go to Newcastle"…. don't let him pick your lottery numbers ffs 😛 Looking forward to seeing this lad at the club, huge potential and a long term replacement for Trippier

  27. Jay

    Looks nervous and a bit uncomfortable, but I guess he is only 20 years old and probably not much time in the spotlight, especially given how he was injured with ACL last season, I dont really know much of him as a player, but the gaffer and board know what they are doing, welcome to the Toon young man, just give your all every game and you will be more then welcomed 🙂

  28. Владимир

    he is a no name player, maybe he will show himself in NewCastle on a substitute in rotation during the season

  29. MultiFacetedUser

    english? haha didn't know that. however looked him up he's got a Portuguese dad, scottish mum but born in england lol

  30. Bill S Preston Esquire

    Should be signing players like Nicolas Jackson for £30m. Would help the team more than Livramento

