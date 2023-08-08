Welcome to Newcastle United – Tino Livramento



The Magpies have secured the signing of talented right-back Tino Livramento from Southampton for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £35m with bonus add ons. Both Karl & Lee discuss the new signing outside of St. James’ Park.

Become a 99p member of ours:

Join our free Facebook group:

Amazon NUFC shop:

Do you need your video edited? We can do it for a small fee, get in touch: info@newcastlefanstv.com

30 day free Amazon Prime:
Amazon Audible:
3 free months unlimited Amazon Music:
Sign up for Amazon Business:
Sign up for Amazon music:

Podcast on Twitter:
Website:
Twitter:
Facebook:
NFTV Extra:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:

#NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

7 comentarios en “Welcome to Newcastle United – Tino Livramento

  7. Matt PryOkra

    The good thing is this young talent has mileage on him despite recovering from an ACL which is a bitch to recover from.

    Callum Wilson had a nasty ACL injury at one time and Krafty who just recovered from one too

Los comentarios están cerrados.