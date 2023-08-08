Welcome to Newcastle United – Tino Livramento

The Magpies have secured the signing of talented right-back Tino Livramento from Southampton for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £35m with bonus add ons. Both Karl & Lee discuss the new signing outside of St. James’ Park.
So what happens with Kraft ? Are we just giving up on him …..you do not spend £40mill to be 3rd choice
When did you record this boys? Two days for the away team to leave and the same clothes on from Sunday?
30 + 5 is being the true figure reported now
Same price as Bruno! Good luck to him
Does he now qualify as one of our ‘home grown’ players or whatever it is for the CL squad? 🖤🤍👍
Gotta get an established right sided central defender.
The good thing is this young talent has mileage on him despite recovering from an ACL which is a bitch to recover from.
Callum Wilson had a nasty ACL injury at one time and Krafty who just recovered from one too