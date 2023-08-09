Newcastle United IN TALKS To Sign Joachim Andersen !!



38 comentarios en "Newcastle United IN TALKS To Sign Joachim Andersen !!

  1. J

    I was getting concerned with the lack of signings for being a champions league side. We’ve only signed 2 players, Barnes and maxi was like for like. 2 is poor for a side that’s as light last season.

  6. Alexander Ludi

    He is a fantastic centre back. His passing is the best in the league too. I hope that we can get this class lad🙏🏽

  11. Paul Mccaffery kieron Mccaffery Jayden mccaffery

    Still loving the content m8 on me holiday and still watching ha ha love the news everytime

  12. V 4 Vendetta

    Keep signing lower end of the league players dont be surprised if we end up in and around that area of the league.
    Eddie is not all knowing and all powerful god, he is fucking up before our eyes with livramento and this relegation fighting centre back. Dear me, have they have all had a whack on the head.

  23. Kev Te

    Andersen is a top centre half, easily in the top 5 in the prem and just the type of player we need for the next 3 years. He is a hell of a passer from CH, great in the air, reads the game well, not afraid to get stuck in, is cool under pressure and can play the shithousery game very well. Absolutely tailor made for Eddie Howe. Correct he is not the fastest but by no means is he slow.

  25. Diego C Palace

    75mill minimum
    Last season at Selhurst he prevented Erling Haaland scoring from open play,,
    He had Haaland in his pocket all game
    75mill minimum

  26. 2k16 glitch jack murphy

    Looks like a bob marley shirt 😂 anderson decent player great tackles, although defas slow ,but not inproving the team by signing him, seems a lot of money just to cover for shars injury ,, probs the way lacelles played the other days forceing eddies hand a bit ,

  29. Carl Simpson

    I think we should have a look at trevoh chalobah tbh only 24 years old and is right sided he would be quicker than Andersen or schar don't know what Chelsea would want if he's available but definitely worth enquiring about imo

  32. Super City TREBLE WINNER

    Very good player ….the wise moves are underway won't be long before your helping us slap the red cartel 👍

  33. Michael s

    It’s hard to find defenders with pace. Some of the best defenders in prem history had no pace. John terry for one

  34. FUBARsteve

    I think if this has any legs to it, then it will happen a bit quicker than the Barnes or Tino deals, simply because Palace will surely want to get a replacement in asap.

  36. Mebarki Imad

    Where's the Champions League "target list" we were promised ?😂
    We easily could've signed Barnes, Livramento and Andersen if we finished 8th
    £40 million? Worst bit of business in this window 🤮🤮

