Newcastle United IN TALKS To Sign Joachim Andersen !!

I was getting concerned with the lack of signings for being a champions league side. We’ve only signed 2 players, Barnes and maxi was like for like. 2 is poor for a side that’s as light last season.
Unfair when Pound is 22 to R1😢
We have 4 centre backs we need a quality left back 🙃🙃 but I guess they know what they are doing
Chalobah is better
Boumsong 👉 😂
He is a fantastic centre back. His passing is the best in the league too. I hope that we can get this class lad🙏🏽
All these low level average players we going after stueeeps
CB and RW next through door
hi best defenders in prem history
I fancy Oumar Solet from Salzburg because he has pace to burn.
Still loving the content m8 on me holiday and still watching ha ha love the news everytime
Keep signing lower end of the league players dont be surprised if we end up in and around that area of the league.
Eddie is not all knowing and all powerful god, he is fucking up before our eyes with livramento and this relegation fighting centre back. Dear me, have they have all had a whack on the head.
Give them 40 and lascelles fraser hayden hendrick
Kilman 4 me instead from wolves , Napoli were sniffing around to replace kim
Glad we got isak when we did… 60 mill. Would be 80 mill now… With other clubs wanting too…
Newcastle show interest, that's £40mill please lol
Rather go for Jean-Clair Todibo
Why is is every player we buy is 40 plus million? We need to get these fees down to 20/30 million
Tosin at Fulham, sure we were linked with him after the takeover
40 million? Its crazy how players like Disasi werent that much higher than this
McTominay is next through the door
Jules kounde should be who we are after not Andersen he is good but not world class
Andersen is a top centre half, easily in the top 5 in the prem and just the type of player we need for the next 3 years. He is a hell of a passer from CH, great in the air, reads the game well, not afraid to get stuck in, is cool under pressure and can play the shithousery game very well. Absolutely tailor made for Eddie Howe. Correct he is not the fastest but by no means is he slow.
Scrapping the barrels with these signings. Expected more tbh.
75mill minimum
Last season at Selhurst he prevented Erling Haaland scoring from open play,,
He had Haaland in his pocket all game
Looks like a bob marley shirt 😂 anderson decent player great tackles, although defas slow ,but not inproving the team by signing him, seems a lot of money just to cover for shars injury ,, probs the way lacelles played the other days forceing eddies hand a bit ,
Funny man 😂😂😂😂😂
Don’t want that Mali top mind. Awful
I think we should have a look at trevoh chalobah tbh only 24 years old and is right sided he would be quicker than Andersen or schar don't know what Chelsea would want if he's available but definitely worth enquiring about imo
Got cold shivers when you mentioned boumsong 💩
Trust the club but this is underwhelming.
Very good player ….the wise moves are underway won't be long before your helping us slap the red cartel 👍
It’s hard to find defenders with pace. Some of the best defenders in prem history had no pace. John terry for one
I think if this has any legs to it, then it will happen a bit quicker than the Barnes or Tino deals, simply because Palace will surely want to get a replacement in asap.
Love watching Anderson, he is a proper shit house. Will fit in well with Eddies time wasting tactics
Where's the Champions League "target list" we were promised ?😂
We easily could've signed Barnes, Livramento and Andersen if we finished 8th
£40 million? Worst bit of business in this window 🤮🤮
😂 yes please
Andersen is a good player but he doesn’t solve our pace issue