NEWCASTLE UNITED v ASTON VILLA | MATCH PREVIEW

Join Luke and Justin as we take a look ahead of Newcastle United v Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Follow us on Socials
Twitter – @UTVpodcast_
Lukerobinson89
Mckeown_ryan
JUSTIN_AVFC_
Hannahgowen_
Instagram – UTVpodcast
Facebook – UTVpodcast
Website – www.utvpodcast.co.uk
Email – upthevillapodcast@gmail.com
Sponsor Against the Odds
#avfc #astonvilla #newcastleunited #nufc
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Justin makes me laugh in a great way. True villa fan that sees a win in every game 😅😂 Love this podcast. Keep up the good work
I feel sick with excitement and its only Wednesday,UTV,im goin 2-2,
You guys are relentless! Every time I come on this app there’s a new video! Got to respect the hustle 👏
HOWE 100% without question
Well done luke on the overlap you came a cross really well #buzzin for the season 47 years of age never looked forward to a season so much absolutely agree with both of you about being a great first game of the season utv podcast
You Smashed it on the Overlap Luke ol' mate, l am very proud of you mate, you put Carriger in his place and there wouldn't be an UTV Podcast fan that wouldn't be rooting for you Lad, well done mate .. We gonna give it to Newcastle mate l guarantee you … WE ARE ASTON VILLA… UP THE MIGHTY VILLA🦁👍 KUMON YOU VILLA BOYS.. KUMON👊
Very tough game for Villa, a point would be a good start if that's how it goes. Gotta be realistic. Our form there over the last 50 odd against them hasn't left many good memories for me. Steady start to the season is as good as we could ask. Remembering where we've been. Close now. Time to find out
Newcastle really tough to crack at St. James' Park!
I live in Durham,I'm surrounded by Geordie's and the craic is to be had but they all wish us the best,as do I.them. Fck the "Big Six". UTV
Yes mate we are ready,and will get at villa from the start, but i still believe you do top 7 good luck bring the Pampers for your players.🤣🤣🤣
Luke the new sky sports Pundit Great stuff. Going to a cracking match to start the season off. UTV .👏👏
Our big advantidge is we had good youngsters come thru and are top class .
Can't wait for the season to start UTV
Villa has got a good team and will do well this season but unfortunately there first game is against Newcastle who are on a different level now pundits don't see it but believe you me the are good for top 4 again.
At least they didn't have that salad Ty from Arsenal on.
Well done Luke. Did us proud mate
3 nil or 3 1 to Villa for me on Saturday. They smashed VillaReal though. Big, big game for a 1st game of thr season.
Watched the Overlap lastnight. Was good. They'll be spending more time on us next year, so get ready Luke. Congrats again on it.
Arron Ramsey looks like hes off to Burnley. Links for incomings exist but quietly. Whens the next transfer hub?
Questions surrounding how Newcaslte will cope with Europe are overly assuming to me. I think the big problem for us and fighting in the league is that Newcastle could have only the PL to focus on quickly. They wont be seeded so will have a difficult group stage in the CL. Could be in grouos with the likes of PSG or Real.
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
It's the best intro we could have getting into europe, players getting experienced against not top class opponents. And we can use the depth aswell. And uni pulling the strings, we will do well in euro and prem.
Hope the toon do well but its gonna be hard playing top teams and howe being a novice in Europe.
Nice one boys another great vid. UTV
1-3 villa let’s have it boys 🎉
As a newcastle fan I really think we are going to be battling with villa/Brighton for 8th-6th. I’m assuming we go out of the champions league early and villa progress very far and that might give us a slight advantage towards the end of the season. Really nervous for this opening game, going to be tough even at home!
Newcastle fan, been really really impressed with your recruitment (gutted we didn’t get Diaby) just think think you’ve underestimated the job and the ability of Eddie Howe. looking forward to how you do this season 👍
Want both clubs to do well this season top 4 would be very nice for both clubs 🙂 But Villa over the last 40 plus years ive been a fan normally win 1st game of the season. Come ON Villa!
But this has a 1995 – 96 season vibes with Villa and NCFC both set up for a good season.
Let’s be excited with a sprinkle of realism. Statistically teams outside of top 4 struggle managing Europe and the league. That is a reality and we’d be foolish to ignore what the data says. Hopefully we can be the exception. If we go out of Europe early let’s push for 5th. If we go far in Europe then top 8 would be an achievement.
I’d be happy with top 7 and win a trophy, I think we are a top striker short of being in the top 4.
Emery does have experience in Europe but when Villarreal won the Europa they finished 7th in LaLiga and when Sevilla won it they finished 5th, 5th, and 7th. 7th is not good in LaLiga at all. Newcastle may struggle in Europe with Eddie but they'll probably be knocked out of the UCL somewhat early meaning at the end of the season they'll have fewer games than Villa anyway which is an advantage to them.
We are playing a UCL team Away on the opening day. We can defo beat teams like Newcastle but realistically I'll be happy with a 1-1
Congratulations on the Overlap mate I thought you put your thoughts across brilliantly.
On another note I think we can go to St James park and really give them a set of problems if we keep it tight at the back I think we come south with all 3 points
We’ve got two first teams .Write down two teams yourself .. they’ll all be drilled the same way ..All these players should be interchangeable . Newcastle will be tough .. their crowd are tremendous , so be a big test .. Here we go….
Newcastle fans wouldn't prefer Emery, other than that not too bad. Villa looking strong. Good luck for the season, after Saturday though….
I can see a classic 2-2
Martinez
Cash Konza Mings Pau
Kamara Luiz
McGinn
Buendina
Diaby Watkins
The only alternative is tielsman in for buendina and micginn and kamara further forward but I think Buendina form in pre season gives him the nod and I think Emery will go for pinning Newcastle back
Hope we sign 2/3 more players just need a decent back up to cope with fatigue and injuries , looking forward to this year 🎉🎉🎉🎉
Thanks lads , Justin prediction of 4th , FA cup and conference win is brilliant , it’s nice to be in a position where that hope is here for villa fans 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Newcastle had joint best defence in the league last year so how comes your defence is stronger 😂😂😂
snatch and grab, diaby late goal for a 0-1 away, LETS GO. UTV
The match will be won in midfield. That's why we'll need all our big hitters out there. Luiz teilemans mcginn and kamara across the pitch. Double up on their wingers and dictate the MF.
luke mate we have nothing to fear from any team this season my prediction 2-2 draw Watkins and diaby to score with assists from McGinn and Luiz VILLA to finish either 5th or 6th European Conference champions UTV
Calling it now. 3-0 Villa. Diaby, Watkins and Buendia score.
Up the Emery and Up The Villa! 💙 💜 🦁
Man like Luke Robinson telling Carra how it is! Bosh! Let’s have it! UTV! 🙌🏽🔥
Can't help but laugh at the shambles currently unfolding at Wolves compared to how we are shaping up heading into the season 😂 it's like night and day. Buzzing for the new season UTV
It's that time of the season again… exciting times await…UTV!!! 🟣🔵
Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 1
Steady start at a tough venue….. Good luck.👍
Villa finally have a team that master the dark arts of time-wasting 25 years after everyone else
Football "time for a change"
Aston Villa havnt beaten Newcastle at St James park since 2005 when we won 3-0. I think that will change on Saturday night and Im going for a 2-1 Villa win. UTV!
Cool performance by Mr Luke on the Overlap