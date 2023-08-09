NEWCASTLE UNITED v ASTON VILLA | MATCH PREVIEW



Join Luke and Justin as we take a look ahead of Newcastle United v Aston Villa in the Premier League.

  1. Sean Talbot

    Justin makes me laugh in a great way. True villa fan that sees a win in every game 😅😂 Love this podcast. Keep up the good work

  5. Andy Dainty

    Well done luke on the overlap you came a cross really well #buzzin for the season 47 years of age never looked forward to a season so much absolutely agree with both of you about being a great first game of the season utv podcast

  6. John Kearney

    You Smashed it on the Overlap Luke ol' mate, l am very proud of you mate, you put Carriger in his place and there wouldn't be an UTV Podcast fan that wouldn't be rooting for you Lad, well done mate .. We gonna give it to Newcastle mate l guarantee you … WE ARE ASTON VILLA… UP THE MIGHTY VILLA🦁👍 KUMON YOU VILLA BOYS.. KUMON👊

  7. Pullin Yaleg.

    Very tough game for Villa, a point would be a good start if that's how it goes. Gotta be realistic. Our form there over the last 50 odd against them hasn't left many good memories for me. Steady start to the season is as good as we could ask. Remembering where we've been. Close now. Time to find out

  9. Richard Gough

    I live in Durham,I'm surrounded by Geordie's and the craic is to be had but they all wish us the best,as do I.them. Fck the "Big Six". UTV

  10. Jan Lievens

    Yes mate we are ready,and will get at villa from the start, but i still believe you do top 7 good luck bring the Pampers for your players.🤣🤣🤣

  11. Jason Schaupp

    Luke the new sky sports Pundit Great stuff. Going to a cracking match to start the season off. UTV .👏👏

  14. Jan Lievens

    Villa has got a good team and will do well this season but unfortunately there first game is against Newcastle who are on a different level now pundits don't see it but believe you me the are good for top 4 again.

  17. out of the trash

    3 nil or 3 1 to Villa for me on Saturday. They smashed VillaReal though. Big, big game for a 1st game of thr season.

    Watched the Overlap lastnight. Was good. They'll be spending more time on us next year, so get ready Luke. Congrats again on it.

    Arron Ramsey looks like hes off to Burnley. Links for incomings exist but quietly. Whens the next transfer hub?

    Questions surrounding how Newcaslte will cope with Europe are overly assuming to me. I think the big problem for us and fighting in the league is that Newcastle could have only the PL to focus on quickly. They wont be seeded so will have a difficult group stage in the CL. Could be in grouos with the likes of PSG or Real.

  19. jason duggan

    It's the best intro we could have getting into europe, players getting experienced against not top class opponents. And we can use the depth aswell. And uni pulling the strings, we will do well in euro and prem.
    Hope the toon do well but its gonna be hard playing top teams and howe being a novice in Europe.
    Nice one boys another great vid. UTV

  21. Ben R

    As a newcastle fan I really think we are going to be battling with villa/Brighton for 8th-6th. I’m assuming we go out of the champions league early and villa progress very far and that might give us a slight advantage towards the end of the season. Really nervous for this opening game, going to be tough even at home!

  22. Kristian1994

    Newcastle fan, been really really impressed with your recruitment (gutted we didn’t get Diaby) just think think you’ve underestimated the job and the ability of Eddie Howe. looking forward to how you do this season 👍

  23. Jason Milasinovich

    Want both clubs to do well this season top 4 would be very nice for both clubs 🙂 But Villa over the last 40 plus years ive been a fan normally win 1st game of the season. Come ON Villa!
    But this has a 1995 – 96 season vibes with Villa and NCFC both set up for a good season.

  24. Damien Burden-Williams

    Let’s be excited with a sprinkle of realism. Statistically teams outside of top 4 struggle managing Europe and the league. That is a reality and we’d be foolish to ignore what the data says. Hopefully we can be the exception. If we go out of Europe early let’s push for 5th. If we go far in Europe then top 8 would be an achievement.

  26. Haydar Ali

    Emery does have experience in Europe but when Villarreal won the Europa they finished 7th in LaLiga and when Sevilla won it they finished 5th, 5th, and 7th. 7th is not good in LaLiga at all. Newcastle may struggle in Europe with Eddie but they'll probably be knocked out of the UCL somewhat early meaning at the end of the season they'll have fewer games than Villa anyway which is an advantage to them.

    We are playing a UCL team Away on the opening day. We can defo beat teams like Newcastle but realistically I'll be happy with a 1-1

  27. JJ

    Congratulations on the Overlap mate I thought you put your thoughts across brilliantly.

    On another note I think we can go to St James park and really give them a set of problems if we keep it tight at the back I think we come south with all 3 points

  28. thefilmandmusic

    We’ve got two first teams .Write down two teams yourself .. they’ll all be drilled the same way ..All these players should be interchangeable . Newcastle will be tough .. their crowd are tremendous , so be a big test .. Here we go….

  29. TwiceJinxed

    Newcastle fans wouldn't prefer Emery, other than that not too bad. Villa looking strong. Good luck for the season, after Saturday though….

  31. HEARTEXPLAINED

    Martinez

    Cash Konza Mings Pau

    Kamara Luiz

    McGinn

    Buendina

    Diaby Watkins

    The only alternative is tielsman in for buendina and micginn and kamara further forward but I think Buendina form in pre season gives him the nod and I think Emery will go for pinning Newcastle back

    Hope we sign 2/3 more players just need a decent back up to cope with fatigue and injuries , looking forward to this year 🎉🎉🎉🎉

    Thanks lads , Justin prediction of 4th , FA cup and conference win is brilliant , it’s nice to be in a position where that hope is here for villa fans 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

  34. Dee Jay

    The match will be won in midfield. That's why we'll need all our big hitters out there. Luiz teilemans mcginn and kamara across the pitch. Double up on their wingers and dictate the MF.

  35. daryl boag

    luke mate we have nothing to fear from any team this season my prediction 2-2 draw Watkins and diaby to score with assists from McGinn and Luiz VILLA to finish either 5th or 6th European Conference champions UTV

  38. Az90UTV

    Can't help but laugh at the shambles currently unfolding at Wolves compared to how we are shaping up heading into the season 😂 it's like night and day. Buzzing for the new season UTV

  41. richard field

    Villa finally have a team that master the dark arts of time-wasting 25 years after everyone else

    Football "time for a change"

  42. Sam Butler

    Aston Villa havnt beaten Newcastle at St James park since 2005 when we won 3-0. I think that will change on Saturday night and Im going for a 2-1 Villa win. UTV!

