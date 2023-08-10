'Friendly' Tyne/Wear derby sees Newcastle receive a straight red in a six goal thriller!

Tyne Wear derbies are always never friendly, the title of the game may say that – but try telling the players & fans this. This game had six goals & several of former Sunderland players playing on the pitch who are on Newcastle’s books. join Lee & his guests on the short trip down to Hetton.
We were sat right in front of that red card. Sunderland player was nibbling away at Emma, nudging, shoving. Both going back and forth. Emma got the better of a 50/50, got pushed and Emma kicked out. No contact, just a little kick. Ref actually showed a yellow then a red, so can only assume she was booked earlier as well.
Another boring video , just like the women’s football .
For our first goal, you can clearly see the linesman’s flag up on the opposite side of the pitch?? Don’t know what the ref was doing. And as you said, our second goal was never a penalty. Other than that, we created nothing but pot shots from distance whilst Sunderland could have easily walked away with 6 or 7. There’s no way we’re going to dance this league like some are suggesting, not when everyone else will raise their game.
How annoying is that C**t?!
Great Vlog Lee just a pity about the result
Great vlog, that queue for the food wasn't for the cheesy chips. 🤣
Great to have you covering the women’s team. Pity about the result.
Did you look in the mirror before you left the house in those jeans?
What happened with straight red then 😅
Great video Lee toon toon