Newcastle CEO Darren Eales reveals that the club are still on the lookout for new signings

Newcastle Chief Executive Officer Darren Eales spoke to Sky Sports News where he talked about what we can expect from the Magpies this season and reveals that the club are still looking to potentially sign new players this transfer window.

