TOON IN TRAINING | Preparing for the Premier League Season Opener!



The Magpies get set for the visit of Villa on the opening day!

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

49 comentarios en “TOON IN TRAINING | Preparing for the Premier League Season Opener!

  2. Geordie Toon for life.

    Come on admin can we have a bit longer please the fans love these videos🤷‍♂️ it’s only a suggestion 😉 it’s great watching the lads 👍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  3. Devils Isle Gaming

    C'mon social media team!
    Ya gotta make these videos at least 30 min long!
    We'd watch the whole thing! FFS man! 😅

  7. Aiden Tisdale

    Elliot Anderson and Anthony Gordon are going to be like new signings. Still think we need defensive reinforcements, mind!

  17. Sean Spokes Scaffolding Specialist

    Jacob Murphy is looking a beast for the new season what a dream for him and fully deserves everything 110% every game

  31. CHECKERS

    This team is going to be unreal this season! Brilliant group of players. I'm not joking when I say Matt Ritchie plays a vital part in this squad, he keeps everyone grounded but also can reallly chip in for cup games and last 10 mins of games just to press at the opposition and save someone else's energy, he's also brilliant at set pieces. He was class in pre season.

    This group of lads will go far this season! Let's all get behind them!👏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

  36. OnceIWasYou

    Honestly, Gordon seems like a totally different person compared to his last few months at Everton- seems far more grounded and prepared to work meaning he's a lot happier (on the surface, it seems). Murphy also seems a very different player now compared to a year ago.

  40. V 4 Vendetta

    We have such a tough run of fixtures at the beginning of the season ive got to say im a bit concerned if we don't start well we could be a long way back before the end of September.

  44. Dre Lombongo

    Please sign Federico Chiesa and Josip Sutalo to complete this well oiled machine. Theo Hernandez will come next summer to complete the slaughter house!! HWTL!

  49. G-Linka

    Listening to some of these Aston Villa fans, they seem to think they’re gonna to come to SJP on Saturday and steam-roll us off the park..!
    So I’m really looking forward to the opening day, and hope Elliot Anderson starts so he can give them a good spanking?!! UTM ⚫️⚪️👍❗️

Los comentarios están cerrados.