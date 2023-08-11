Eddie Howe wants ‘2 MORE PLAYERS’ at Newcastle United this Summer Window!

Subscribe for FREE!
Joachim Anderson is a quality addition. He was excellent at Fulham and became their captain. Calm on the ball but agree he doesn't offer pace. Need to have cover for Schar though + maybe a top level left back. But who is available and in this market at what money?
Shame about Zaniolo. Would have made the integration of Tonali that much easier and is talented. See also that Liverpool have signed Caicedo for £111m… what?? I thought Klopp was unhappy with how much Newcastle had to spend – absolute hypocrite.
I only think it's one more position – it was two before Livo signed.
Surely we need a right sided CB?
Krafth got injured when we played Tranmere in the Carabao last season. He hasn't been injured for 1.5yrs, it's less than a year. Trips was injured 1.5 yrs ago and Krafth played virtually every game in that time
For me RCB and RW
Tino capable of playing LB, so no longer as pressing
Lets borrow a couple of players from the Saudi Pro League, hahahaha, that would stir the pot a bit
I personally will prefer a right side centre back should be faster to cover tripper overlapping. Currently the weak link that we have seen is that we are too slow to match counter attack on that side. A pacy RCB will even make our defends better
I would add one CM and a CB
After Goncalo Ramos was quickly bought by PSG (PSG's management and coach are smart, that's why they know good players and buy them on loan for € 80m next year), I hope this time to buy Attackers Jonathan David or En Nesyri, but if you're still hunting for defenders and midfilfers it's better to disband Just go to the club, buy the one in London which is better
LB & CB.
Targett isn't good enough & we're light in central defence so it's got to be a left back and a centre half.
I really don't understand buying Livramento fo such a high fee before strengthening those positions.
Bring in Andersen and Wirtz and I’ll be as sound as a pound 😃
a centre back and left back for sure and they must be quick.
Pacey CB, back up Striker. Should have hung onto Ashby for RB depth, Tino can swing. I know we are ok with Callum and Isak but the chance of injuries bother me…Gordon isnt a striker is he
CB first and maybe RM But CB then I be happy
Center back midfield⚫⚪
Still would love a mctominay signing tbh, a hard working British lad, I think that’s what our transfer strategy should consist off. Go the British route like kenny daglish did with in Liverpool signing the likes of downing, Allen , carolll etc
Centre back and left back but another striker is needed, maybe that might happen in January
if we mean business,depth wise,I think we should trust the youth too.They look hungry.This is one hell of a squad
I'd like an experienced CB, maybe on loan. And maybe a loanee forward too. We can't afford to buy a CF, but both Isak and Wilson are quite injury prone and so a bit of cover would be handy.
I'd get Smalling from Roma and i'd take a chance on Hazard on a free, maybe pay him pay to play. Shame we didnt get Wifred on a free from palace.
An extra CB is needed – but someone obviously better than Schar would be costly. Fabi is damn good.
If your after a young centre back, what about Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta? The 19 year old could be part of the spine of the team for years, plus being Italian he and Tonali could settle in together like Big Joe and Bruno.
Lol I’m with Shearer …let’s all chip in and help Bayern! 😂
CB and an out-and-out CF … we have flexibility and some cover (burn and maybe Gordon) but we are one crock away from championship back-ups … and Wilson / Isak have an injury record
We just 1 bad injury upfront an we're down to 1 striker
RCB and LB
Just a cb I rekon maybe 1 more striker but I'd be happy to rely on the youngsters if called upon
I would think we need more of champions League and all the cups and the premiership
RCB and LB
Cheisa and kvarashelia should do it but let's see eh👍👀