Eddie Howe wants ‘2 MORE PLAYERS’ at Newcastle United this Summer Window!



31 comentarios en "Eddie Howe wants '2 MORE PLAYERS' at Newcastle United this Summer Window!

  1. Philip Lewis

    Joachim Anderson is a quality addition. He was excellent at Fulham and became their captain. Calm on the ball but agree he doesn't offer pace. Need to have cover for Schar though + maybe a top level left back. But who is available and in this market at what money?

  2. Philip Lewis

    Shame about Zaniolo. Would have made the integration of Tonali that much easier and is talented. See also that Liverpool have signed Caicedo for £111m… what?? I thought Klopp was unhappy with how much Newcastle had to spend – absolute hypocrite.

  4. DietGrape

    Krafth got injured when we played Tranmere in the Carabao last season. He hasn't been injured for 1.5yrs, it's less than a year. Trips was injured 1.5 yrs ago and Krafth played virtually every game in that time

  7. Raymond Lim

    I personally will prefer a right side centre back should be faster to cover tripper overlapping. Currently the weak link that we have seen is that we are too slow to match counter attack on that side. A pacy RCB will even make our defends better

  9. Delta keesei

    After Goncalo Ramos was quickly bought by PSG (PSG's management and coach are smart, that's why they know good players and buy them on loan for € 80m next year), I hope this time to buy Attackers Jonathan David or En Nesyri, but if you're still hunting for defenders and midfilfers it's better to disband Just go to the club, buy the one in London which is better

  11. Ozzy 616

    Targett isn't good enough & we're light in central defence so it's got to be a left back and a centre half.
    I really don't understand buying Livramento fo such a high fee before strengthening those positions.

  14. david emms

    Pacey CB, back up Striker. Should have hung onto Ashby for RB depth, Tino can swing. I know we are ok with Callum and Isak but the chance of injuries bother me…Gordon isnt a striker is he

  17. Brian Johnson

    Still would love a mctominay signing tbh, a hard working British lad, I think that’s what our transfer strategy should consist off. Go the British route like kenny daglish did with in Liverpool signing the likes of downing, Allen , carolll etc

  19. Neale Floyd

    if we mean business,depth wise,I think we should trust the youth too.They look hungry.This is one hell of a squad

  20. RENCHER

    I'd like an experienced CB, maybe on loan. And maybe a loanee forward too. We can't afford to buy a CF, but both Isak and Wilson are quite injury prone and so a bit of cover would be handy.

  21. Andrew Lomas

    I'd get Smalling from Roma and i'd take a chance on Hazard on a free, maybe pay him pay to play. Shame we didnt get Wifred on a free from palace.

  23. A King-Plums

    If your after a young centre back, what about Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta? The 19 year old could be part of the spine of the team for years, plus being Italian he and Tonali could settle in together like Big Joe and Bruno.

  25. Kendo

    CB and an out-and-out CF … we have flexibility and some cover (burn and maybe Gordon) but we are one crock away from championship back-ups … and Wilson / Isak have an injury record

