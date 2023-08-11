INTERVIEW | Eddie Howe Previews the 2023/24 Premier League Season



A sit down with the gaffer ahead of the new campaign!

  1. Geordie Dee

    1:44 Eddie wants the title, the ambition of this club is to win titles! Maybe we won’t win anything but if you don’t believe you will never achieve and we need to start believing in this project🖤🤍

  6. Matt Price

    Gordan didn’t have a break he flew to the states straight after the tournament. But Eddie didn’t have much of a break either. It’s strange, that after an action packed season here we have been glued to the media waiting on transfers yet we have played seven games, including three premier league teams, travelled around America, beat fiorentina and Villarreal scoring six not let a goal in, signed 3 players, imbedded then in, got an Amazon series out, now we face 3 tough games starting tomorrow. We kick off tomorrow. Just goes to show although we’ve missed it life is short and a lot can happen in quick succession. Eddie last season had fitness. He prided himself in getting the squad as for as he could because we didn’t have a big side. He we are hopefully better equipped and fitter ready not only for the new season which has come round in the blink of an eye but also Europe. And the whole team and staff have put so much more effort in more or less, less than a month after last season ended. Appreciate.

    This time round let’s not read comments about Gordan is a flop, Wilson and Eddie Howe out, willock is too slow, burn can’t hack it. These are top top top top players who were fantastic! Let’s support them. They’ll be ups and there will be DOWNS! It will happen. But they’ll be positives. Stop over analysing and over thinking. Just support! Don’t put too much expectation on the side!

  7. K Kiat

    No matter what happen in the new season. Everyone from owners to supporters to players need to giv this man & his coaching team all the support they need. Eddie Howe will bring us to glory.
    #NUFC #ToonArmy

  9. Faisal Tufail

    Exciting season ahead, hopefully we can get off to a good start against villa. Could do with 1 more signing RCB!

  10. Alan Little

    Howay steady Eddie. Another season of proving the doubters wrong and ruffling the establishments feathers again. HWTL

  11. Yasir saleh

    This genius Eddie howe will be the next

    alex ferguson especially if he adapting with modern tactics and improve his self more and more

    His my favorite manager 🤍🖤💚

  13. Paul Simpson

    Newcastle looking sharp and focused on being a top 4 club. Eddi has done so far an amazing job, Underrated manager

  15. Bryan Scott

    First ep was epic on prime. Love you all even more. And can't wait for the rest. Amanda and Murdad.. there job is not easy.

  20. ZdmGaming

    Howay the lads that documentary is amazing I fall in love with Newcastle more and more and I've supported us for 35 years, if we win something I might actually cry

  21. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤❤❤จงสู้ๆนะค่ะทีม
    นิวคาสเชิ่ลนะ
    ค่ะ❤❤❤

