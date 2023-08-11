PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Aston Villa (H)





Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉

Facebook 👉

Instagram 👉

TikTok 👉

Website 👉



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.