PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Aston Villa (H)



Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park.

39 comentarios en "PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre-Aston Villa (H)

  Owl House

    Wor Eddie is so professional, intelligent, mature & focused 🖤🤍 So much better than the hysterics & histrionics of certain other managers in the Prem! 😂

  Kiliyn Pattison

    I hope this man knows how.much the geordie faithful love what hes done with our club. Win or loose were behind yoy

  Steve Dawson

    Isn't he just brilliant. For the way he carry's himself he's up there with Sir Bobby, Glenn Roeder and Chris Houton. If things ever take a slight dip I do hope the fans will stick by him. I think we'd find it very hard to find someone else to represent the city quite so well. Best of luck for the season ahead.

  Ashton Pillay

    Eddie Howe is still the most important signing that Newcastle has made. Absolutely changed the culture and mentality around the club.🖤🤍🖤🤍

  S P.

    I think the extra player Eddie wants should be a main goalscoring striker. He explained we signed Livramento because we have 4 right backs but only 2 fit. Well, we only have 2 main goalscoring strikers – Wilson and Isak. And people seem to forget last season Wilson was made of glass and was missing for long periods. I don't think we can count on him being available for a full season and need extra dependable scoring talent in that position. Especially given the increased games.

  James Hines

    Love the comment on shutting the pundits up and its true all over social media putting Newcastle in 8th 7th etc because of champions league. Personally I think we will still finish top 4 or some European position.

  splat 1000

    That is all i have ever wanted a team that gives 110%. Win or lose and a manager that gives it all he has got for the team and fans.

  Blue Treacle

    It's mad how fresh all of the managers seem to look at the start of the season compared to how they look around March. Football management must be incredibly hard work.

  Uyi Eguavoen

    Newcastle’s form coming from the push for survival, through the whole of last season carried on through pre-season. Consistency is proof of quality and character. We Will not fall behind.

  Stephen Derry

    We're going to be fighting it out with a lot of good teams, the "big six" (maybe not Spurs so much), Villa and Brighton should all be in the mix, and we can't all finish top 4 or win a trophy. Provided we're in that mix and don't get dropped off into mid-table we should be happy, even if we miss out on the big prizes this time around, sooner or later our time will come.

  Ronald Wood

    Howay Newcastle, let's send a message oot to everybody by spanking Villa tomorrow.

    HOWAY THE LADS!!!

    ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

  Benjamin Vidrascu

    FIFA 2004 was released and that's when i started supporting Newcastle united.
    Not many Romanians Newcastle united fans really and in 2009 i moved in Newcastle when i was only 15.
    Dream came true.
    HWTL

  Zed Huckle

    Incredible manager and represents himself, the team and the club so well. My happiest period as a Newcastle supporter and I hope things go well enough for Eddie that he can remain at the helm for the foreseeable future. Howay tha lads!

