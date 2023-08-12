ARSENAL OR NEWCASTLE? WHO WINS THE TITLE FIRST?



It’s Here!!! Listen to the NEW Podcast now. Listen to the New Podcast here Spotify Apple

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

31 comentarios en “ARSENAL OR NEWCASTLE? WHO WINS THE TITLE FIRST?

  5. Mark Dudding

    “Eddie howe won’t be there and Newcastle will be signing better players” have Newcastle been signing players from the Championship?? cause I’m sure they’ve signed some top players already.

  8. Martin Hunter

    "Eddie Howe will not be there by the end of the season" . that's up there with Rorys Harlaand Prediction. this is happening so much, Eddie getting disrespected just seconds before " i really like Eddie Howe"

  13. Jakeyy

    Wow. You think Howe won’t be there at the end of the season?
    I think it’s have to go terribly wrong this season for that to happen surely

  21. Faith in Jesus and fun with Fifa

    If arsenal don’t win it in the next couple of years Newcastle will overtake them and dominate the league like Man City

  22. Alan C

    I have nothing against Arsenal but Personal I think the reached the highest level last season when city and Liverpool had very bad starts. Liverpool didn't recover but city did. I believe they will slip this season 😮

  25. Tom COYM

    newcastle will never win it spurs realistically will win something before newcastle will even be a part of a title fight since they have no history that season was one off they'll only ever be known as a midtable team like villa and everton

  26. AstonVillaBozzy

    Kane scored 30 goals not 28 and no one would have Kane over Haaland purely down to the extra 8/9 years you would have him

  31. karl

    As a toon fan we are a few years a way from a realistic challenge for the title. More top quality player's needed to build up depth in squad . But saying that this is football and after the last two seasons (survived relegation then champions league) we'll probably have the title wrapped up at Christmas 😂😂😂

Los comentarios están cerrados.