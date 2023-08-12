ARSENAL OR NEWCASTLE? WHO WINS THE TITLE FIRST?

It’s Here!!! Listen to the NEW Podcast now. Listen to the New Podcast here Spotify Apple
“really really, really really”
Nobody actually realises how good Howe is, he is a top top top manager
The disrespect Eddie Howe keeps getting is ridiculous
Not Man Utd 😂
“Eddie howe won’t be there and Newcastle will be signing better players” have Newcastle been signing players from the Championship?? cause I’m sure they’ve signed some top players already.
The correct answer in Man City
His answer is naive to say the least, arsenal will win before. Along with other honors.
"Eddie Howe will not be there by the end of the season" . that's up there with Rorys Harlaand Prediction. this is happening so much, Eddie getting disrespected just seconds before " i really like Eddie Howe"
Newcastle could repeat the Blackburn of 99
Please upload the podcast to youtube!
They just get anywhere me to talk football these days don’t they
When City are in Championship after 115 charges, someone else win. City are too good
Wow. You think Howe won’t be there at the end of the season?
I think it’s have to go terribly wrong this season for that to happen surely
Newcastle no question. Arsenal will nevernwin it again. Last year was their chance and they bottled it.
You underestimate eddie howe!
Neither for at least 5 years
On Next Saturday Luton Town vs Burnley match be Postponed
People keep forgetting the kronkees are just as rich as the saudis and now they are spending more than ever !!!
Newcastle??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂
who will win first man utd or leeds
If arsenal don’t win it in the next couple of years Newcastle will overtake them and dominate the league like Man City
I have nothing against Arsenal but Personal I think the reached the highest level last season when city and Liverpool had very bad starts. Liverpool didn't recover but city did. I believe they will slip this season 😮
If Newcastle win their opening 4 games the title is there’s
Mark is on steroids again
newcastle will never win it spurs realistically will win something before newcastle will even be a part of a title fight since they have no history that season was one off they'll only ever be known as a midtable team like villa and everton
Kane scored 30 goals not 28 and no one would have Kane over Haaland purely down to the extra 8/9 years you would have him
Of cos arsenal.. Easy Q
Gark should bet his quiff on Newcastle winning the league before Arsenal!
That will presenter is like a pizza base with no topping, you want to enjoy it but it’s bland
This fake Goldbridge is dumb as hell.
As a toon fan we are a few years a way from a realistic challenge for the title. More top quality player's needed to build up depth in squad . But saying that this is football and after the last two seasons (survived relegation then champions league) we'll probably have the title wrapped up at Christmas 😂😂😂