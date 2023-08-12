Newcastle vs Aston Villa Live Stream Premier league Football EPL Match Score Commentary Highlights





Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Live Stream Premier league Football EPL Match Today Commentary Score en Vivo Streaming 2023 Highlights Futbol Direct

Join this channel and access privileges here:

For the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League Join :

Sammy SK Store 30% off use code sammysk at

hi join our new WhatsApp group link

Sammy SK Football brings to you live unique reaction commentary stream of the match. Who will win this Premier League EPL 2023 match?

Apple Music :

Sportify Best Unique Commentary :

Hi join our Discord group link

In a pre-season match in the US, Aston Villa started strong against Unai Emery’s side but lost momentum, resulting in an entertaining 3-3 draw. The previous league meeting saw Emery’s team winning 3-0 at Villa Park. However, Emery’s side has struggled in the North East historically, with their last win at Newcastle in 2005 marred by a brawl involving players like Bowyer and Dyer.

Both teams have improved since then, but injuries could affect Villa’s performance. With home advantage, Newcastle might have the upper hand. Expect goals from both sides as they compete for European spots this season.

0:02 Newcastle vs Aston Villa Live Match

#newcastlevsastonvilla #premierleague #newcastle #astonvilla #footballlive



a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis