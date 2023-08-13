MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 5 Aston Villa 1 | Behind the Scenes | Premier League Highlights

Match Cam is back!
Enjoy a behind the scenes look as Newcastle United returned to Premier League action with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa at St. James’ Park!
The mighty Newcastle Utd 💪 simply truly amazing special team that are only going one way to the top 💪
Being a small kid and walking out onto the pitch with the players with that atmosphere must be unreal!
Sandro Tonali, il migliore.
Nah I literally just saw myself in the video at 1:06 under the w and a
I am now Italian.
Bet tonali loved the kneeling bs 🤣
How did pope get a red card last season in the semi final but aston villas keeper dragged almiron to the floor outside of his box and gets a yellow 🤔
I just want to say a massive thank you to the media team who post this pitchside matchcam footage. It's absolutely amazing to watch the play from these angles.
Brilliant stuff. 👍⚫⚪
Tonali was an absolute lion in midfield.
What a team!! Purring
Absolutely beautiful performance yesterday. The next 2 will be more of a challenge, especially man city away.
Hope we don't stray far from the top spot. It would be nice to finally get our hands on that trophy.
Botman appreciation 🔥🔥🔥
I got 5 on it 🎵
What a team, what a club
Fantastic result, hope Mings recovers, that wasn't nice to see. It was good to see the home support clap him off though
suddenly I like Newcastle! Simple despite being rich, wise in buying players, good teamwork, enjoyable to watch & impressive achievements in the midst of tough EPL competition. i love this club!! best of luck in this season & in the champions league!
The best team 🖤🤍
Would be amazing to see body cam one day
What a win
Referee was shocking.
This team is better to watch than Kevin Keegans entertainers..
In Howe we trust HWTL
Something I can't unsee and it's bugging me… we have 2 different home strips? No idea what the significance is or why, but the majority of the 1st eleven have a strip with a thick black stripe under the arms with 8 little footballs on in a rectangular array 4:07 you can see on Bruno for example. But then 10:41 Botman has a different style, so does Dan Burn, and Schar, they all have even black and white strips all round. But then Trippier has the thick stripe. Think I noticed it cos the replica shirt is slightly different to the 1st team shirt. Would love to know if anyone knows what the significance of this is as I wasn't sure you could even have different shirts on the pitch, albeit slightly different!
grande Sandro forza Newcastle…
Absolutely brilliant! Love the togetherness in this squad!!👏🏼👍🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Well done Eddie Howe for preparing the players well for the season again.
Can we all agree Newcastle is gonna be in the top 3 in the premiership league
My Nana Had I'm Coming Home Newcastle On Her Mobile Phone…
…RIP Alice…
Absolutely stunning
Progress can be measured by both the increasing talent of the team and the increasing waistbands of the fans. Great start. Tonali fantastic. Pie seller sold out.
that tackle man by joey + gordons passion 7:01
Bruno is acc incredible that yeahhh when tonali scored
When the ball hits the net like a white Exocet, that’s Tonali
@13:42 freeze frame now that's an image that's going to become iconic.. Love that shot. kudos to the director for that picture
Seriously, get rid of the taking the knee nonsense. It's meaningless and changes nothing.
Anthony Gordon has arrived. What a shift he put in.
Still can't belive martinez wasn't red carded, no focus on the ball utterly intent on fouling Miggy Stardust. Nice to watch a highlights reel without someone waffling over it.
Tonali and Barnes. The best debut performances since Daveed and Sir Les Coventry City August 1995. An unbelievable team performance also. HWTL