Newcastle United 5 Aston Villa 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights

Extended highlights from Newcastle United’s 5-1 win over Villa at St. James’ Park!
Se leggerai questo commento, tonali sono milanista e sei sempre uno di noi prima o poi so che tornerai, fagli vedere chi sei👍
What a Team
It's the white socks man
If a surgeon ever took up football,thats the way hed play it clinical 👍🥃
Good sandro
🔴⚫
It’s so good to be a toon fan again. Haven’t felt like this since the 90s!
The only way Newcastle will ever have any European pedigree is when they pick up a few cases of dog food at the Calais hypermarket.
Personally think villas keeper was lucky to stay on the pitch mind I don’t know about anyone else
Gordon vision very good
Eddie howes Black and white army ⚫️ ⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚪️⚪️
Tonali was amazing
Couldn’t be more happier for Tonali
very goood squad
waiting for the match cam video😅make sure its a long video
Sandro tonali is beast
뉴캐슬 진짜 막강 화력이네요..
Chelsea fan here, but you guys were absolutely impressive. St James Park is a special place for sure
PS: All the best to Tyrone Mings, get well soon
Tonali👋👋
Loving the football of Newcastle!
My boy sandrino❤🖤8
Martinez 🤣 5goals
Perfect game 🎉
Tonali was outstanding 👏
It's so great having some real quality on the bench, makes hell of a difference. Thought Villa would cause us problems but we annihilated them, awesome start to the season. It's wild how much we've improved under Howe, guy is a genius. HTL
Kiper 1 dunia kena prank newcastle wkwkkw
Counter attack team👍
Gordon besstttt
Good luck 🔥😁
love these commentators with all my heart
What a start, up the effin mags!
As a Chelsea fan I will say I’m jealous of Newcastle ❤
Carnt wait for next week see how we do against city .can see a upset coming hwtl
Mamma mia Sandro Tonali…
Disgrace that ref.
Next buy center back please