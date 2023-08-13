Newcastle United 5 Aston Villa 1 | EXTENDED Premier League Highlights



Extended highlights from Newcastle United’s 5-1 win over Villa at St. James’ Park!

    Se leggerai questo commento, tonali sono milanista e sei sempre uno di noi prima o poi so che tornerai, fagli vedere chi sei👍

    The only way Newcastle will ever have any European pedigree is when they pick up a few cases of dog food at the Calais hypermarket.

    Eddie howes Black and white army ⚫️ ⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚪️⚪️

    Chelsea fan here, but you guys were absolutely impressive. St James Park is a special place for sure
    PS: All the best to Tyrone Mings, get well soon

    It's so great having some real quality on the bench, makes hell of a difference. Thought Villa would cause us problems but we annihilated them, awesome start to the season. It's wild how much we've improved under Howe, guy is a genius. HTL

