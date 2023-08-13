Newcastle United 5 Aston Villa 1 | Premier League Highlights



The best of the action from Newcastle United’s big win over Aston Villa!

42 comentarios en “Newcastle United 5 Aston Villa 1 | Premier League Highlights

  6. Wonald Wrump

    Isak is giving me phenom vibes – city fan. Hes actually got it all. Looking forward to watching this season, improved in every position needed and were already top 4, dark horse for a title race in the coming years 😀

  20. Isaac Bless

    I really love isak and tonali. Trippier doing what he does best. Joelintin always on point. We're gonna storm Europe ❤🎉

  22. Niko

    Everyone was amazing. Gordon, Isakk, Tonali, Barnes, Bruno, Botman, Pope, Burne, Trips. Every single one of them!!⚫️⚪️

  23. XeeZone

    Sandro Tonali, a star so bright, Newcastle's midfield, ready to ignite. With skills that dazzle, and vision so keen, He's the midfield maestro, a football dream.

    Tonali in black and white, he's our guiding light, Newcastle's heart beats strong with every fight. From Italy to St. James' Park, hear the Geordie roar, Sandro Tonali, our legend forevermore.

    From milans fields to England's north, Tonali's presence, we'll surely forth. His passes like silk, his tackles so fierce, In the Toon Army's hearts, he's firmly pierced.

    In the heart of midfield, he takes command, With every touch, he makes us understand, The beautiful game, the artistry so rare, Sandro Tonali, we're blessed to have you here.

    So raise a cheer, let the chants resound, Sandro Tonali, our hero renowned. With every match, we'll stand by your side, Newcastle's pride, forever riding high!

  30. Ofer Mashiach

    Liverpool fan here – very impressive start to the season, congratulations to Tonali for scoring in his PL debut.

  31. MOVie Recap • 100k views • 1 hours ago

    isak is better than haaland ; he doesn't score tap ins, can dribble , scores amazing goals . very talented newcastle have a chance

  35. Kamil Ali

    Newcastle FC has the potential to challege big English premier league clubs like Man city, Man utd, Arsenal and Liverpool.

  40. Damien O'Callaghan

    There next two Matches are against Man City and Liverpool
    We will see how good they are then………………

Los comentarios están cerrados.