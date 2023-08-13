Newcastle United 5 Aston Villa 1 | Premier League Highlights

The best of the action from Newcastle United’s big win over Aston Villa!
Sandro Tonali = pirlo + gattuso
two characters in one body
Tonali was involved in almost all the goals. What a debut!
Grande Sandrino ❤
❤❤ISAK EXCELLENTE ATTACANTE !!!!!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😂😂😂❤❤❤❤
Im arsenal fans but loved to see newcastle since it was acquired by arab empire two seasons ago 🎉
Isak is giving me phenom vibes – city fan. Hes actually got it all. Looking forward to watching this season, improved in every position needed and were already top 4, dark horse for a title race in the coming years 😀
Yesss, come onnnnn boys
Nic
Looking scary
Villa were shocking and I feel Newcastle will easily finish top 6 ,if not top 4 again
Hi Harvey
Im in tears
Tonali l ha vinta da solo❤️🖤🙈🙈🙈🤕
Habis kau martines… 😂😂
UCL team vs UEL team 😅
Fantastic game 🎯
Sandro, ci manchi!
Tonali
Tonali 🔥
I really love isak and tonali. Trippier doing what he does best. Joelintin always on point. We're gonna storm Europe ❤🎉
Title challengers?
Everyone was amazing. Gordon, Isakk, Tonali, Barnes, Bruno, Botman, Pope, Burne, Trips. Every single one of them!!⚫️⚪️
Sandro Tonali, a star so bright, Newcastle's midfield, ready to ignite. With skills that dazzle, and vision so keen, He's the midfield maestro, a football dream.
Tonali in black and white, he's our guiding light, Newcastle's heart beats strong with every fight. From Italy to St. James' Park, hear the Geordie roar, Sandro Tonali, our legend forevermore.
From milans fields to England's north, Tonali's presence, we'll surely forth. His passes like silk, his tackles so fierce, In the Toon Army's hearts, he's firmly pierced.
In the heart of midfield, he takes command, With every touch, he makes us understand, The beautiful game, the artistry so rare, Sandro Tonali, we're blessed to have you here.
So raise a cheer, let the chants resound, Sandro Tonali, our hero renowned. With every match, we'll stand by your side, Newcastle's pride, forever riding high!
Ese fútbol de Inglaterra da es peresa todo es pelotazos al centro lo que salga
⚫️⚪️❤️
Happy to se martines by 5 😂😂😂😂
Impressive Newcastle. Looking forward to seeing them play again 💥
Stunning performance from Tonali 🖤🤍👑
Tonali fit well in the squad
Liverpool fan here – very impressive start to the season, congratulations to Tonali for scoring in his PL debut.
isak is better than haaland ; he doesn't score tap ins, can dribble , scores amazing goals . very talented newcastle have a chance
El dibu: mira que me comen 😂
Феноменально!! Ньюкасл, с Победой!!🎉
For Argentine goalkeeper very sad….ha ha ha😅
Newcastle FC has the potential to challege big English premier league clubs like Man city, Man utd, Arsenal and Liverpool.
Wow I love tonali .. what a player !
Keep DANCING 🕺 MARTINEZ!!😂😂😂
What is the defender doing on Isak´s 2:nd goal?
Great for NU, 😂 lol for Aston villa goal keeper
There next two Matches are against Man City and Liverpool
We will see how good they are then………………
Клоун Мартинез 😂😂
Tonali 1goal 3keypass… 😅 Not bad