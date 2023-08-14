Neville and Carragher break down the opening weekend of the season! | The Gary Neville Podcast



In the first Gary Neville Podcast of the season, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher break down the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Introduction – 00:00
Chelsea vs Liverpool – 00:10
Man City vs Burnley – 07:07
Brighton vs Luton – 10:52
Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 11:40
36 comentarios en "Neville and Carragher break down the opening weekend of the season! | The Gary Neville Podcast

  4. okok

    Idk what they have against Konate he was the best defender today bar Allison and has been our most consistent defender for a while now

  9. Tdoggg

    Chelsea’s whole season seems to hinge on the fitness of Chilwell and Reece James, there never the same without them and they always look on a much higher level as a team with them.

  10. Charlie Doyle

    Love how Peter Drury knows when to not interrupt and let Carra and Neville bounce off each other, and actually debate. A welcome change and great new dynamic.

  12. mark dance

    After many consecutive years of watching Everton slip backwards and indeed just survive a final day demotion- are we saying this year will be the year ??

  15. Hoodini Sharif

    Kinda odd they purposely leave out talking about Tottenham knowing they debuted 4 players today and a new coach. The anti spurs agenda is real.

  17. Obinna Madichie

    It’s not because of the defence that chances are conceded by Liverpool. They haven’t replaced Fabinho yet and mac allister isn’t a 6.

  19. Richard Martins

    Liverpool desperately need 2 defensive midfielders thats it to complete the squad by this week or the ending of the month to compete with man city for the title

  22. Nettle Warrior

    That Liverpool midfield looked very ordinary. They've bought a couple of big names but they were very passive both in and out of possession.

  27. Guru Cartel

    Newcastle will struggle over a season because the backup options are a big drop off, but their starting 11 when fit will give every team a difficult day and they will take points off everyone.

    It feels like there can be so much luck in this season. Timing will be huge. When do the "top" clubs have to go to Newcastle, Brighton or Villa? Is it when they are fresh or when they have Europe mid week and the squad is being stretched? Injuries for clubs like this will play a huge role. Newcastle's best players stay mostly fit and you fancy them to be in the top 4 again, injuries at the wrong time and it could be 5th, 6th or 7th.

    Really exciting PREM this year

  32. Som Dutta

    Chelsea were lucky, and the refs continue to give tripe decisions against Liverpool (no penalty for hand-ball ?!😮). The Mo Salah goal was fractionally off-side and if that stood, it was game over Chelsea. btw, how can Chelsea keep buying 100 million player after another ?? 😂 FFP anyone ?

  33. Bandit Baker

    Thanks, Gents I always enjoy & look forward to Gary's post-game debrief and Carra joining in enhanced the show👍👍👍

  34. Nhlakanipho Ngubane

    When they start picking & comparing players of Arsenal FC, that’s when you know my gaffer is doing an amazing job. The only way from here is UP ⬆️. COYG 🔴⚪️

  35. Eric Byrne

    It looks like the top four for the future is shaping up ! City , United Chelsea , Newcastle , followed by Arsenal in 5th !

