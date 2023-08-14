Neville and Carragher break down the opening weekend of the season! | The Gary Neville Podcast

SUBSCRIBE ►
In the first Gary Neville Podcast of the season, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher break down the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
Introduction – 00:00
Chelsea vs Liverpool – 00:10
Man City vs Burnley – 07:07
Brighton vs Luton – 10:52
Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 11:40
Peter Drury = Legend
Carra and Neville staying well away from that shitshow in the studio
Jamie and Gaz are brilliant. Looking forward to this season
Idk what they have against Konate he was the best defender today bar Allison and has been our most consistent defender for a while now
Why are they not breaking down?
How can you analyse the Newcastle team and not mention Tonali ?
'VVD is not quite the same'…..
Thought he was meant to be better than Vidic?😂
Peter Drury is perfect 🎉
Chelsea’s whole season seems to hinge on the fitness of Chilwell and Reece James, there never the same without them and they always look on a much higher level as a team with them.
Love how Peter Drury knows when to not interrupt and let Carra and Neville bounce off each other, and actually debate. A welcome change and great new dynamic.
Glad it's back
After many consecutive years of watching Everton slip backwards and indeed just survive a final day demotion- are we saying this year will be the year ??
If Liverpool don't sign 1-2 proper centre mids they will get sliced open by most teams.
Why does Carra call Caicedo “sigh-seed-oh”
Kinda odd they purposely leave out talking about Tottenham knowing they debuted 4 players today and a new coach. The anti spurs agenda is real.
Please let me watch sky sports in Somalia 🙏
It’s not because of the defence that chances are conceded by Liverpool. They haven’t replaced Fabinho yet and mac allister isn’t a 6.
Only 1 game this weekend?
Liverpool desperately need 2 defensive midfielders thats it to complete the squad by this week or the ending of the month to compete with man city for the title
Salty Cara
The office
That Liverpool midfield looked very ordinary. They've bought a couple of big names but they were very passive both in and out of possession.
Konate was MOM for liverpool; Idk what Neville was watching
So is Chilwell injured?
Peter Drury is a great addition to Sky!
Why does no one recognise that top 5 will get UCL
Newcastle will struggle over a season because the backup options are a big drop off, but their starting 11 when fit will give every team a difficult day and they will take points off everyone.
It feels like there can be so much luck in this season. Timing will be huge. When do the "top" clubs have to go to Newcastle, Brighton or Villa? Is it when they are fresh or when they have Europe mid week and the squad is being stretched? Injuries for clubs like this will play a huge role. Newcastle's best players stay mostly fit and you fancy them to be in the top 4 again, injuries at the wrong time and it could be 5th, 6th or 7th.
Really exciting PREM this year
Breakdown of the weekend, only 4 games 😂😂
If Chelsea sign Tierney from Arsenal they will Cook
I didn't know Gary was a MJF fan 😂
City going to court soon? Dont forget they are cheaters 👌🏻
Chelsea were lucky, and the refs continue to give tripe decisions against Liverpool (no penalty for hand-ball ?!😮). The Mo Salah goal was fractionally off-side and if that stood, it was game over Chelsea. btw, how can Chelsea keep buying 100 million player after another ?? 😂 FFP anyone ?
Thanks, Gents I always enjoy & look forward to Gary's post-game debrief and Carra joining in enhanced the show👍👍👍
When they start picking & comparing players of Arsenal FC, that’s when you know my gaffer is doing an amazing job. The only way from here is UP ⬆️. COYG 🔴⚪️
It looks like the top four for the future is shaping up ! City , United Chelsea , Newcastle , followed by Arsenal in 5th !
This was fantastic coverage