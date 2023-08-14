Newcastle United WANTS TO SIGN Kieran Tierney OR Marc Cucurella transfer news !!!!!



Newcastle United according to reports are looking at left back with 2 experienced European players #newcastle #nufc #transfers

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

27 comentarios en “Newcastle United WANTS TO SIGN Kieran Tierney OR Marc Cucurella transfer news !!!!!

  15. OG DiZZiE

    Nobody talked about that Cucurella until Chelsea played 50 million for him.
    As for Tierney I don’t rate him but he’s a little bit better than the other guy.
    Personally I would avoid both of them.

  16. Happy Geordie

    Cuccurella £500,000
    Comb £29,000,500

    No thank you.

    Rico Henry is the best left back in the premiership by far.

  19. Adnan Ali

    We need a left back Dan Burn will be the number one target for our opponants he will do well at times but against good attcking forwards he will have problems.

  23. 2coinaphrase

    Don’t forget about Willock and Anderson. Barnes and Gordon are fluid. The wings we are covered in. I agree about the left back though. That is very thin

  26. Ian Eckert

    Rick Breeze From Arsenal America Was Going 2 Get Me Free Tickets If We Got Arsenal In The FA Cup Semi-Finals A Few Moons Ago Adam P Son…

    …Married Sara-Jayne And Divorced Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009…

    …American's Will Jump Through Hoops 4 English Citizenship Son…

  27. King Arthur

    Chelsea wont sell to us untill they get hammered by ffp breaches. Nufc may get a champions league place by chelsea or man city getting kicked put due to ffp…look at juventus…happened to them out of euro cup no?

Los comentarios están cerrados.