Simon Jordan BELIEVES Newcastle can maintain their top four position this season! | talkSPORT

The oil Classico ❤
Simon, Eddie Howe will win the PL with NUFC unless England grab him…
O’Neil talking like a real macum ex manager as for Simon got caught with his trousers down writing us off and Eddie Howe … now it’s all for Newcastle
Im a Liverpool fan ,im hoping Newcastle shock people in the champions legue ,i dont want them dropping to the europa leagu
Isnt it top 5 for UCL this year?
Simon Jordan just hates eddie howe, he would love in newcastle dropped off, but that just aint gonna happen
Utd after spending 400 mill in last two windows plus Erikson just got totally out played and robbed out of penalty as allway at old Trafford lol
I said 2 years ago Newcastle will win the league in the next 3 years , great manager n crowds n money
1 game ffs
PIF 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦
Sick to death of people disrespecting how amazing Eddie Howe is. If he was from Spain and called edurdo howinho people would be singing his praises.
We are a good side that's only going to get better.
I find it laughable that people believe Villa are our long term competition.
Our owners have been clear on where we will be in five years time, I don't don't doubt them in the slightest.
Simon loving Newcastle with their Arab money but hates Man City for the same thing. PLUM
Our best signing so far since the takeover? Eddie Howe! He will become the first English manager to win the Premier League.
When are people going to realise winning games and doing a great job doesnt get you the sack. It breeds more trust and support when things arent going so well. Eddie Howe is integral to Newcastle. End of.
No wonder Ron Noades picked that man's pocket!
Losing mings would be a benefit to society believe
If europe doesn't scrap FFP. The Saudis league or Super League will inevitably happen and leave them all in the dust when the real money comes in. Just look how much money the world cup made. That is the point.
Newcastle missed multiple other chances, could have been 7 or 8. Talksport spent the entire summer dick riding Villa, telling us all how good they are and why they will get top 4 cos Newcastle did. Newcastle reminded everyone who actually did get top 4 last season, and that they aren't the same.
what game were you watching they got owned destroyed made to look like a Division 1 side.
Eddie Howe did not bottle the Celtic job. He waited for a real challenge in the Premier League, not the Mickey Mouse league.
It wasn’t a 5-1 sort of game… a bit unfair on Aston, but Newcastle are on fire.
I was there and the Toon were always 4 goals better than Villa and as stated Villa were in it for 50 minutes then taken apart any team would have been hammered. We are the only team that can beat City to the title its not top 4 its number one we are looking at and we have the fire power to do it.
Here man , they hate us all them pundits and a love it up the toon 💪
Couldve been 10-3 to newcastle. They were well and truly walloped by a newcastle team that never got out of 3rd gear. That was not newcastle at their best… scary prospect!!
Newcastle could win the league this season.
If they carry on like that.
Aston villa are a brilliant side.
And that attacking style was absolutely amazing.
Those new signings are world class.
And I think we're underestimating them.
Jim get a bet on with simon again… This time drop 5k…
The only reason that question is asked is because he is called Eddie Howe. If it was any foreign name people would be backing him for greatness
Why is everyone undermining Newcastle? They finished 4th last year and have added 3 quality players. I understand that the champions league is another factor, but whatever you say they absolutely destroyed villa.
Suggesting Howe may not be about illustrates his ignorance. How many managers did he sack? 3,4 or 5?
The media continue to disrespect and underestimate Newcastle. "If Mings didn't get injured and Cash scored, Villa could have won". Well if my aunt had balls, she would have been my uncle.
Eddie Howe is finally getting to show what he can do with backing. Quality manager
Great show guys but 'Top 4' is old money. New format Champions League will almost certainly grant spots for the Top 5 Premier League teams . My £5 would be on Newcastle grabbing 6th.
Hand on heart, I genuibely think we beat Man City on Saturday (maybe just). But I think we will absolutely batter Liverpool all over the park (Don't be surprised by more open apologies from the club & possible away fan rreemburment ala Spurs last year).
I was saying to the better half about how weird it is to actually enjoy watching us play, and not feeling like we’re in for a hiding in every game.
Newcastle are going nowhere ❤
Saturdays game is a six pointer. Manchester City and Newcastle will be 1st and 2nd this season.
What the heck is Oniel going on about?? There's no way Villa stood a chance at getting anything from game! No disrespect because I like Villa and I think they'll be up there with us at the end of the season but there was no way Villa were going to get anything from that game!