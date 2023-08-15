Champions? Top 4? BEST signing?! 👀 | Neville, Carragher & Carney PREDICT 23/24 PL Season! | MNF

SUBSCRIBE ►
The Monday Night Football Premier League predictions as Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Karen Carney pick their champions, top four, relegation candidates, impact signings, and more for the season ahead! #football #premierleague
Who tf is carney
Premier League has ended up being a farmers league.
City had a bit of a lull partially due to about 75% of their squad in the World Cup last year, and each player was integral for their respective countries, playing a lot of games. Arsenal, not as much.
City also has depth, Arsenal a bit more now, United a bit more now, Chelsea a bit more now. Spurs, Liverpool, Newcastle… if VVD, Guimaraes, or Son get injured, each respectively will drop from 4th to 9th, just like Liverpool did last year with their injuries. They still have 3 weeks but good teams play a lot of games, and rotate the starting 11. You can't have the same 11 all season, and I don't see some teams getting away with that right now.
I don't think all the newly promoted teams will go back down again. One of them will be saved and I am counting on Burnley.
저 3명중에 잘 맞추는 애가 누가있다고 ㅋㅋㅋ 그냥 재미로 보고갑니다
Citeh will win the league. Arsenal 2nd and then Man U, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea fighting for the last 2 champions league spots😮
I’m a Spurs fan, but Chelsea I think can be a surprise and they’ll gel well with poch reckon they’ll make too four
Carney was on point last night, shut down neville and Cara with the haaland gone to the wrong club argument – as neville credit to him – eludes to here… She was the only person to point out haaland ran his socks off at Dortmund and missed 68 games through injury, during his time there… Haaland missed 3 games at city so far… Spot on analysis
"Is it that you don't want them to not have it" what are you on about😅😅😅
The best signing may yet to be. Kyogo Furuhashi replacing Kane.
I think Liverpool won't make top 4 again
Gary looks under oressure these days, very defensive…
I predict that Arsenal will not do well this season.
I wish someone would challenge Carragher on his Caicedo tweets.
The way Declan Rice is hyped up by the media, you'd think Partey, Caicedo, Enzo, Casemiro aren't all clear of him. Rodri is the father of all of them.
i don’t get why everyone is hyping chelsea. Chelsea aren’t getting near top 6. All these new signings aren’t gonna gel and i think it’s criminal that ppl are saying a team that placed 12th last season is gonna come above pretty much all the teams above them barring the top 3 and liverpool. I don’t even think they’re going to get 8th
Impact: Pochettino
One to watch: Evan Ferguson
16:16
My predictions:
1. Man City
2. Arsenal
3. Chelsea
4. Liverpool
5. Man Utd
6. Newcastle
7. Aston Villa
8. Brighton
9. Spurs
10. Fulham
18. Forest
19. Sheffield
20. Luton
Topscorer: Haaland
POTY: Rodri
Chelsea will be 3rd
Whether people are right or wrong about Newcastle’s depth there’s a few points…
People talk as if Villa and Brighton will fair better and yet they’ve still got to compete in European competition also, competition that realistically they could probably hope to challenge for and might overextend themselves in (with arguably worse depth than Newcastle)
Yet do you really think Newcastle will allow themselves to overextend themselves in a competition they know they likely won’t win and are unprepared to go the distance in (when they already know they are ahead of schedule) at the risk of jeopardising their qualification the following season? which would result in them missing out on revenue to strengthen the team further and possibly end up being turned down by transfer targets who want Champions League football. Would they really want to set themselves back 2-3 years all for the sake of getting carried away with the novelty of Champions League, seems doubtful to me.