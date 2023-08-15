IN FOCUS | The Best of Sandro Tonali on his Newcastle United Debut



The best of Sandro Tonali from his Newcastle United and @premierleague debut against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park!

46 comentarios en “IN FOCUS | The Best of Sandro Tonali on his Newcastle United Debut

  1. Raf 7

    Boy did he prove me wrong! This guy is going to take the pressure off Bruno. That’s what we needed! Longstaff ain’t getting back into this team lol.

  2. Hendi Pray

    1 goal & 3 key pass that lead to others 3 goal..
    You couldn’t ask for more fantastic debut like tonali did..
    Half pirlo & half gattuso..
    Newcastle got gems here, while its milan biggest lost..

  16. Julie Dorset Belle

    SO pleased for him – especially in light of all the pre-season crap about Italians not settling into the premier league and Tonali not wanting to leave AC Milan…WAY TO GO and he's loving life in Newcastle…

  18. Rocky Balboap

    Ive said it many times great players see the game in slow motion? He looked sooo relaxed never panics just unbelievable against a top side? Lets see united liverpool and arsenal do that ???

  27. Deejay Swifty

    Stop mentioning Sunderland man it’s embarrassing. Especially considering he doesn’t even know who they are.

  29. ElSew

    It's amazing to see Sandro dovetail into the squad perfectly. Everything We wanted to see and more. The pin point passing, explosive runs, tenacity and vision.. 👌 Bravo, bellissima calciatore …. or should I say ooo laa laa Mr Sturridge haha

