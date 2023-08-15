IN FOCUS | The Best of Sandro Tonali on his Newcastle United Debut

The best of Sandro Tonali from his Newcastle United and @premierleague debut against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park!
Boy did he prove me wrong! This guy is going to take the pressure off Bruno. That’s what we needed! Longstaff ain’t getting back into this team lol.
1 goal & 3 key pass that lead to others 3 goal..
You couldn’t ask for more fantastic debut like tonali did..
Half pirlo & half gattuso..
Newcastle got gems here, while its milan biggest lost..
What a beast
Could have uploaded the whole game as tonali highlights and it would fit
Magnificent performance by wor kid.
What a brilliant signing Tonali with the Italian football in our midfield, that type of strength ❤
The Punisher ❤
The man is Dangerous what a player , him and Bruno are going to boss it . Away the lads 🎉
Fantastic was the only thing Howe could say, class player that
The boy just oozes class. Gattuso2.0 😎💪🏼
Toonali❤❤❤
One goal and did 4 initial passes to the ones who assisted for the other goals.
Cool composure. Love Tonali, my fav player now.
Other clubs will be kicking themselves that they never went in for him, their loss.
Awesome 😊😊😊
SO pleased for him – especially in light of all the pre-season crap about Italians not settling into the premier league and Tonali not wanting to leave AC Milan…WAY TO GO and he's loving life in Newcastle…
Sandro tonalii 🖤🤍🎶
Ive said it many times great players see the game in slow motion? He looked sooo relaxed never panics just unbelievable against a top side? Lets see united liverpool and arsenal do that ???
The goal maker
Two words… fkin mint!!! 👍
Simply, incredible Italian magician 🔥
Man I hate PL but since Tonali move Ive watched all Newcastle matches
including friendlies…
a
1 Goal & involved in 3 other goals that’s some debut!
Class 👍
Assister of assists.
Stop mentioning Sunderland man it’s embarrassing. Especially considering he doesn’t even know who they are.
'Ali..the heavyweight champ of the pitch 🤗
It's amazing to see Sandro dovetail into the squad perfectly. Everything We wanted to see and more. The pin point passing, explosive runs, tenacity and vision.. 👌 Bravo, bellissima calciatore …. or should I say ooo laa laa Mr Sturridge haha
He drinks moretti
He eats spaghetti
He hates fuxking sunderland
SANDRO TONALI!!…..
effortless, world star
What an incredible player, who now looks a bargain at £52 million.
It’s perfect
Outstanding player . Eddie Howe and the owners are building something special. 🙏🏻
Grande Sandro ci mancherai come giocatore e come persona😥❤️🖤
Deserved motm
Toonali! An Icon.
GOAT
🔥
What a debut. Some player
toonali
Drinks Moretti, eats Spaghetti, hates Sunderland ♥️⚫⚪
Tonali gerçek den orta sahayı domine edicek
Yes thank you very much
1
Tonali🔥🔥🔥