Did We Underestimate Newcastle?



@AdamMcKola, @RoryJenningsFootball & @Buvey talk about Newcastle’s 5-1 win against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and whether they underestimated them in their predictions.

    McKola the clown sayin Eddie Howes gettin sacked absolutely laughable the disrespect we get we love tho it drives us lol

    I think you'll find a monumental VAR gaff helped Liverpool in that victory…Not to mention other poor VAR decisions that went against Newcastle in the first 7 games…Glad to see VAR are keeping up with their great starts to a season tradition…Wolves robbed..

    These lads just spend a month talking about how amazing Aston Villa is going to be this season and how Newcastle would struggle to repeat last season.

    One game in and it already looks bollocks.

    Waxing lyrical about Emery being in top 3 best coaches in the league after the comical tactic of making his back 4 practically stand on halfway line Vs a forward line with 3 of the quickest players in the league!!?!?! Yes, very clever indeed, got the better of Howe there didn't he? Blokes an utter 🪖. Newcastle are only just beginning…….so much crying & FEAR already; it sustains me….more, MORE!!!

    Will be interesting too see everyone’s thoughts if we have a win or a well played draw with city on the weekend

    Last season Newcastle and City had the least loses (5) again both teams conceded least goals (33). Newcastle and Brentford had a staggering 14 draws which was the most in the league. It’s not that they scrapped results it’s just they couldn’t score! Now they got a fit and serious Isak and the best bench no9 in the premier league who should be fit due to not playing full 90 along with signing Harvey Barnes, Gordon starting to show why Howe signed him and Tonali looks like he can put the ball in the back of the net better than Longstaff. Considering all these factors I can see Newcastle challenging for the title. Newcastle need a result on Saturday against City a City without KDB for four months and if they do get a result! Game on!

    Rory Can not wait for you to be eating these tears coming soon, please make em extra salty for me bro
    I can taste them already …..Hahahah the game was even hahahahahhaha wtaf lmfao

    Keep sleeping on Newcastle, it brings me so much pleasure when we hush the wafflers who claim they know ball! Watch oot lads we’re to take over, get use to it ⚫️⚪️

    If Newcastle had better depth or if they weren’t playing in CL for the FIRST time (this squad) I really wanted to put them 1st in the EPL as a hot take.

    Instead it ended up being my pick of them just making top 4 was a hot take. People wanted Man U, Chelsea, and Aston Villa over them smh

    remeber when adam said eddie how would struggle to make top 10 prem managers only a couple days ago. hes such a clown🤡🤡🤡 also said newcastle would come 9th LMFAO

    It was one game. Villa played awful defensively but played through Newcastle at times. If Mings hadn't gone down, Villa might well have regrouped defensively at halftime and it could have been different. We'll see if Newcastle can keep this intensity up all season. I don't think they can

    From the day United gets Qatar owner the league will be deleted within 3 years. Nobody can stop us then. Emery top 3? What? Why does it always have to be Rory lol.

    Probably the worst and most biased people ever. It says keep comments respectful while one of these idiots can insult Geordie women unpunished. The only day I’ll take pleasure watching them is when Newcastle win the league in a few years and they cry because they had predicted a relegation.

    Just listen to the Chelsea supportng gobshite, Chelsea have spent virtually £900 million, trying to buy the league.

