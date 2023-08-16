Newcastle United Are Just A JOKE 😂🤣 Five Things We Learned From The Premier League This Weekend



At the weekend, Eddie Howe’s men started their Premier League campaign in style at St James’s park, blowing away Aston Villa in a supreme performance – will they REALLY be able to get top 4 this season?

Meanwhile, VAR has proved to be the star of the show again this week, with Gary O’Neil’s Wolves unfairly treated at Old Trafford, with the VAR team deciding that GBH is not enough to warrant a penalty kick – just when with this be sorted?

Elsewhere, City are unstoppable, Liverpool and Chelsea’s match was crazy, a Kane-less Spurs were under the microscope, plus, the media are up to their usual antics yet again!

Welcome, to the Premier League Show!

#NUFC #WWFC #AFCB

  4. alan brown

    City- Newcastle game should be thrilling at the weekend.
    I think city will provide Newcastle a completely different set of challenges.

  5. N9NE_NUFC

    Newcastle fan. Enjoyed this video, after the reception you gave Eddie at the Vitality Stadium last season ive wanted you to do well

    I actually like what you guys at Bournmouth are doing, youve made some good signings, new ownership backing the manager

    All the best for the season (besides the two games against us) 🤝😂

  11. Mr_Tigz

    It was Anthony Stewart Head in the coffee advert and I think they went to New York together in the last ad of the long running campaign.

  15. Jonathan Caisley

    The only English managers to qualify for Champions League are Bobby Robson, Harry Rednapp, Frank Lampard (who unlike the others walked into a Champions League setup) and Eddie Howe. Surely Eddie is on his way to being the best English manager since Sir Bobby at least.

  16. Richie Costello

    Boo Newcastle is not a joke my friend is starting to like them under 20 minutes they are the best soccer team 😮

  22. Graham Burns

    Well done lads good show again.Antonio was the worst player of the weekend.Player of the weekend was Tonali.Up the cherries 🍒🍒👍

  23. Jamie Wood

    Great show guys. I know this is a prem show but maybe can be a tiny segment talking about things in the championship as it is always exciting to see where we could of been and players we could sign in the future

  29. Pharaoh

    New sub here and a TOON fan and i think Bournemouth are now my new adopted 2nd team of support. Might start a career with Bournemouth on the new FM when released

  34. Cherries 4life

    To stop Haaland, you have to stop City as a whole. Much easier said than done. Be interesting to see if De Bruyne's absence has an effect.

  37. Jimmy Mair

    It was no joke what Newcastle did last season and lm sure a lot more teams will go down villas path so lm afraid the joke be on your self arseholes

  40. Mark Singleton

    Newcastle nothing to be surprised with king Eddie at the helm they where class the cherries where very slow from the back but very promising start Saturday against Liverpool just attack you can get at that defence just don't listen to them pundits useless as usual

  41. Duncan Spokes

    Richard Key’s and his deluded tweets… Fair play to O’Neill Wolves were great and should have the game sewn up long before United scored. Nothing wrong with VAR itself; the application of it is shocking… However, don’t recall many Wolves fans complaining last season at Leeds when their GK committed GBH…..Let’s go back to goal line technology only and bin VAR

