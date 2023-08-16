Newcastle United Are Just A JOKE 😂🤣 Five Things We Learned From The Premier League This Weekend

At the weekend, Eddie Howe’s men started their Premier League campaign in style at St James’s park, blowing away Aston Villa in a supreme performance – will they REALLY be able to get top 4 this season?
Meanwhile, VAR has proved to be the star of the show again this week, with Gary O’Neil’s Wolves unfairly treated at Old Trafford, with the VAR team deciding that GBH is not enough to warrant a penalty kick – just when with this be sorted?
Elsewhere, City are unstoppable, Liverpool and Chelsea’s match was crazy, a Kane-less Spurs were under the microscope, plus, the media are up to their usual antics yet again!
Welcome, to the Premier League Show!
The ceiling is above your head when you are inside a building
Great show again lads, bring on the Spurs!
Best player – Joe Rothwell brilliant
Stinker – Matty Cash with that miss 😂
City- Newcastle game should be thrilling at the weekend.
I think city will provide Newcastle a completely different set of challenges.
Newcastle fan. Enjoyed this video, after the reception you gave Eddie at the Vitality Stadium last season ive wanted you to do well
I actually like what you guys at Bournmouth are doing, youve made some good signings, new ownership backing the manager
All the best for the season (besides the two games against us) 🤝😂
Well I did enjoy Wilson's goal. Glad Lerma got a shout but also wonder why he was invisible at Bournemouth.
class as always guys
I have to say, that Wolves game was awful!
Think they’ll struggle this season, where are the goals coming from?
Great channel, humble, informative, fun…..subscribed👍🏻
I agree with Tom about GON. This is his first clean slate where he can imprint his own ideas.
It was Anthony Stewart Head in the coffee advert and I think they went to New York together in the last ad of the long running campaign.
We love you cherries 🍒😘🖤🤍
Great rundown gents…excited for this vid series.
Yes, Newcastle are terrified of Bournemouth.
The only English managers to qualify for Champions League are Bobby Robson, Harry Rednapp, Frank Lampard (who unlike the others walked into a Champions League setup) and Eddie Howe. Surely Eddie is on his way to being the best English manager since Sir Bobby at least.
Boo Newcastle is not a joke my friend is starting to like them under 20 minutes they are the best soccer team 😮
Sam and Tom should be on Monday night football get rid of carragher and neville well past there sell by date
Nothing to do with Eddie Howe with the money they are throwing about any decent manager would have success.
🫡
Richard Keys is a sad excuse of a man.
According to Sir Alex Ferguson Villa played Newcastle off the park?!# 🥴🤣⬜⬛⬜⬛
Great video lads 👍
Well done lads good show again.Antonio was the worst player of the weekend.Player of the weekend was Tonali.Up the cherries 🍒🍒👍
Great show guys. I know this is a prem show but maybe can be a tiny segment talking about things in the championship as it is always exciting to see where we could of been and players we could sign in the future
Eddie Howe deserve to hav a statue at Bournemouth
Bournemouth is my second team due to King Eddie 🖤🤍
were a joke but wolves spent more than us last season
You two are a joke
Brilliant seeing Newcastle, Villa, Brighton & Brentford really shake up the top 6. Makes the league so enjoyable!!
New sub here and a TOON fan and i think Bournemouth are now my new adopted 2nd team of support. Might start a career with Bournemouth on the new FM when released
I love the intro guys .. and your videos in general ..
Mings is 30 and I pray he recovers and continues his career
Stinker casamiro
Best player Sandro toonarlie
Play a high line against Newcastle and you are in trouble, lots of pace and power
To stop Haaland, you have to stop City as a whole. Much easier said than done. Be interesting to see if De Bruyne's absence has an effect.
Newcastle are the best team in the premier league
Banging intro sam
It was no joke what Newcastle did last season and lm sure a lot more teams will go down villas path so lm afraid the joke be on your self arseholes
Richard Keys is a nobody. He recently married his daughters best friend so he's a joke.
To stop city keep Haalland out of the box. That’s how we stopped him from scoring when we played them away.
Newcastle nothing to be surprised with king Eddie at the helm they where class the cherries where very slow from the back but very promising start Saturday against Liverpool just attack you can get at that defence just don't listen to them pundits useless as usual
Richard Key’s and his deluded tweets… Fair play to O’Neill Wolves were great and should have the game sewn up long before United scored. Nothing wrong with VAR itself; the application of it is shocking… However, don’t recall many Wolves fans complaining last season at Leeds when their GK committed GBH…..Let’s go back to goal line technology only and bin VAR