RANT* Jurgen Klopp and Alex Ferguson EMBARRASSING COMMENTS about Newcastle United !!!!!

Both Jugren Klopp and Alex Ferguson in the last 48 hours have took digs at Newcastle United and I’m sick of it #nufc #newcastle #premierleague
I couldn't care less about Fergie comments, we are being far too precious about that. Villa are a very good side who've had some bad luck, you'd think we could relate for heaven sake. He didn't say villa were better either, just that Villa are worth watching and he might be right. Klopp on the other hand is a different beast. What a pathetic whinger. But I say let him continue, he's spending time on us and not Liverpool, no wonder he's failing. After the Nunes
Klopp is allowed to rant at Newcastle because the media agenda is to hate Saudi Arabia remember hypocrisy he will manage there …. Saudi cannot be bought by MSM that’s why the media hate Newcastle & LivGolf
Bizarre on both points. Though just sour grapes over the power dynamic change with the takeover
Alex Ferguson what the hell are you doing out of your care home ! Klopp whining little child grow up
Loserpool are hopeful of completing the signing of defensive midfielder Jordan Henderson from Saudi club Al Beseeingyou.
However Chelsea have trounced the Scouse Skiprats bid by adding a plate of sandwiches.
Henderson himself has said he'd rather rot in Roker than return to Anfield and playing at Stamford Bridge has been his dream since he was a wee smelly makem seagull fancier. True.😊
When we pay 100+ million for a player I will no longer be in football – Jürgen klopp
Can’t fall into the traps we did in the mid 90s. If you look at City fans they have developed a thick skin to all the abuse they receive and they simply don’t care anymore. Klopp and Co are doing this because they know we bite back and our fanbase is emotional. They love this.
I hate Klopp so much now, I was cheering for Chelsea all match Sunday.
I think what's happened is our performance this weekend. Compared to Liverpool looking miles off, and manure limping passed a relegation candidate (with the token VAR assistance)
So these knobheads have suddenly thought 'shit, these are a massive threat, we need to try and derail them somehow'
Weirdly never hear them complaining about west ham, Everton, Fulham etc, because they aren't a threat to the cartel.
The best thing to do is ignore them, they're only doing it because they know how successful we're going to be in the future
Klopp is histrionic, hysterical & hammy. I worry for his mental health!
Let’s ignore them and just concentrate on our team. Let’s not give them any ammunition
Klopp must be related to Trump—same fantasy statements.
Don't worry about him mate it's just talk. He's got a great smile
What the Hell has gotten into these two guys, anyone watching Newcastle United vs Aston Villa should have been gobsmacked by Newcastle United abilities, Newcastle United signings have been controlled in their spending picking up unbelievable bargains it seems, controlled by the restrictions of FFP spending is it because it show how expensive your recruitment is, the so called big six can spend as much in one season as Mike Ashley received for the whole of Newcastle United, shut up moaning you spoilt pratts your an embarrassment to the game, why are you so frightened of a bit more competition, isn't that why we have a league of 20 teams in the Premiership instead of 6 teams.
Klopp doesn’t like the fact that we beat them to CL and also knows that we are already upsetting the so called ‘big 6’. Hope we stuff them when we play them a week on Sunday.
Klopp is such a KAREN! Wow! 😂
Don't stress about it chaps, the results will talk for themselves…. hopefully!
im a newcastle fan but come on adam pif 80% share is owned by the saudi goverment be honest with yourself mate about at least that part of info
Fergie has never liked us. Since Shearer turned him down and also how we challenged them a few times in the mid 90s. Not to mention Kevin Keegan's rant. Fergie is also senile at this point. Was probably watching another match thinking it was ours.
Klopp is nothing more than a hypocrite. They dropped £60million Pounds on activating Szoboszlai's release clause another £36Million on Mac Allister. Then tried to put down £115million on Caicedo. Such a pathetic little man. I love that we live rent free in his head, and I always laugh thinking about how he pulled his hamstring last season celebrating like a twat.
I'm not wanting it to happen but if Schar or Botman get hurt I'd be fine with Burn stepping in as speed isn't as important as positioning and I think Burn is solid in that area. Can we even add another player? Who will be leaving at the end of the window? Dubravka, Manquillo? That will leave us with 25 right?
it doesn't matter what they think, the truth is, Newcastle were class on Saturday. Let's hope it continues:)
The 2 amigos Fergus and Kloppy are like 2 flies on a lump of s###e.
We can’t play Liverpool with emotion, we need to play smart and be killers .
I was surprised at SAF backing us tbh😂but what i think he meant was that we had some real quality chances that we didnt finish early on in the game when it was still tight which couldve changed the way the game went on but…obviously we missed and we got whacked and deservedly so and couldve easily scored more if it wasnt for martinez saving us from an even more embarrassing result. But yeah i think he just meant early on we had some quality chances and good passages of play
Everyones just salty af
Ferguson needs to have his red wine watered down to stop his embarrassing ridiculous comments!! Is this what happens when an old (inebriated) man, becomes delusional! What a shame!!
Fergie just crapping himself knowing Newcastle are getting better and better without spending 💰 massive money same as 95/96 season when he couldn't hack us climbing up with them. Need to shut up and wise up and concentrate on there own clubs him and klopp 😡. Up the toon ⚪⚫⚪⚫🇸🇦
Can't stand klopp, he even bullies refs for years but they add new rules oriented toward newcastle
Liverpool din't merely "want to join" the Super League, they were one of the instigators of the Super League.
Bitter, bitter reds. Leave Klopp and Fergie in their make believe world's.
HWTL ⚫⚪⚫⚪
Wasting energy even talking about fergie or klopp. Howe won’t be batting an eye lid. Honestly once ya start showing your emotions the way klopp does you’ve already lost. Klopp has everyone talking over these comments so it’s deflecting the attention away from a bang average Liverpool team. He’s probably the reason the players he wants don’t want to play for him.
Klopp is just jealous that weve taken his spot in the champions league and sir alex is jealous that we are now better than his beloved man united
Self pity city.
Still sore the german cause we won the war
Good video adam stay safe 👍
I hope howe motivates the lads to give them a good hiding when we play
Old man fergie what's he doing out of the retirement home 🤡
They're right 🤣🤣 oilcastle are time-wasting cheats
Can't stand flopp absolutely hate him ALWAYS getting at Newcastle joke. £65m keeper £75m defender £85m striker and not even mentioning £55m midfielders JOKE! Are biggest spend is £63m. He's a pathetic jealous twat hates the thought of Eddie doing better than him. Up the toon ⚪⚫⚪⚫
Jerkman Strop!