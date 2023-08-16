Simon Jordan REACTS to Newcastle Hosting TWO Saudi Arabia International Friendlies! 😳 | talkSPORT

With news that Newcastle United will host two Saudi Arabia international friendlies, Simon Jordan reacts!
At least they have their own natural resource…didn't have to steal it like some did!
Blackburn catching strays😭
BBC Sport has the Saudi league fixtures on it now.
It’s great for the local businesses in Newcastle town centre more revenue it’s all good
Why does Simon pronounce genuinely genuwinely? 🤔💭
Up Saudi league! Simon no matter how you hate this Saudi people they will shine and the league will grow bigger
"Wah boo hoo ! They're not doing what we tell them to do ! Its not fair !" PiF have been wonderful for Newcastle the complete OPPOSITE of what London and the rest have been towards them.
Waiting for Klopps response to this story…..😂
Jim White sucking up to the Saudi's god its cringeworthy
What about Saudi citizens in the UK who support Saudi Arabia? We have the platform and the interest so why not? I'm sure the Saudi folk will love this opportunity to see their team play. We do it every year with the magic weekend, why not international football? It's a no brainer
I wonder which Saudi journalists will be covering the match. Ones that they haven't chopped up, I suppose.
Love the out cry of jealousy from those outside of Newcastle……..Just wait until Mbappe joins them next season….
Geordies have sold their souls…
Who the hell is Cowsaydoh
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber 💯 Facts
There hatred against a country is disgusting, tarnishing everyone with the same brush ,there's bad in every country
The London-centric media can't handle the fact that a city in the North can benefit from foreign investors. They neglect the North and get angry when the North gets help.
A game of football is being played at a football stadium.
The stadium will be empty what a waste of time unless its a quid to get in
Hasn't the Emirates hastened non English international games
Don’t other countries like Brazil play internationals in Europe? NUFC have Saudi majority owners, where’s the story?
Saudi Arabia want the World Cup. Everything they're doing atm is geared towards a 2030 bid for the WC. They're the biggest and most successful gulf nation when it comes to football, it irks them Quatar got the WC.
I wonder if these Newcastle fans will still be smiling when some Newcastle games are moved to Saudi.
It'll come someday. ….
Is the fa part of the British government no, neither is the saudi fa
The saudis have done a better job owning newcastle than mike ashley did. If this is how they run their clubs, please take over my club. Ashley drained the life out of the club
Arriving in 🐫
Why not😂, when England don't use St.James Park to play their national matches, Saudi will do it
they're doing all this because their country is under a lot of threats due to lack of water supply and being surrounded by enemies. modernisation and globalisation by necessity. it's really as simple as that
St James's Mosque
Welcome others and others will gradually change their ways.
Hope the journalists feel comfortable there
At least it wasn’t North Korea 🤣
The biggest non-event of the year?🤔