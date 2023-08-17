PREVIEW: Manchester City v Newcastle United | Premier League





Newcastle United head to the Etihad Stadium to face Champions Manchester City this Sunday in the Premier League.

.

With Football + Fitness in one place, there’s more to love on Optus Sport 👉

==========================

For the latest updates, follow us on:

►TIKTOK:

►TWITTER:

►FACEBOOK:

►INSTAGRAM:

Optus Sport is the home of the Premier League, LaLiga, J.League, FA Women’s Super League & FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

#OptusSport #PremierLeague #LaLiga



Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.