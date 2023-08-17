TOON IN TRAINING | Preparing for City trip

Newcastle United in training ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Premier League champions Manchester City.
رهاني هذا الموسم بيكون على Gordon 🤍
Good luck at the Etihad. Its not gonna be a easy one
Is Miggy injured?
I don't know about other players but tonali is a great player
For comparison, go and find any clips you like of the Toon in training under the cabbage. Night and day in every regard. You cannot overestimate the change in this club in a year or so.
The team spirit in this group of lads is like nothing I have seen before. The entertainers are back and they have the closest bonds I have ever known. I just love them all. I hope they know what they have all done for this city. Best Club in the World.
We have come a looooong way since Ashley. Imagine the damage caused by that man's reign. Imagine where we would had we had half decent ownership and leadership.
This video is amazing to see, really enjoy seeing the BTS.
I am so happy for Anthony Gordon. Difficult 18 months he’s has but he’s loving life and Newcastle now!! What a guy!! Always says hello to everyone, it’s a little thing but it goes a long way!
Sandro🔴⚫️
City will still be tired from the 120 min Super Cup, this is a great chance to get on top of the table! You can do it!
Love from🇮🇳
Eddie the bosss
bring on City😂got to be +ve…we can do it and send Geordie shock waves through the PL…hwtl
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤
I love our team!!❤
Needs more duration !!!Howay The Lads❤
go go toons⚫⚪⚫⚪
Lets go lads!!!!
Capitalise on how poor Citeh are at the moment.
It’s actually quite amazing that every signing since the take over has worked out to be fantastic signings
Love it 🥰
Hay que mejorar el estado físico de los jugadores
pause the vid at 2.19-20 hahaha creepy
Sir Edward of Howe 👑
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤
จงตั้งใจให้มากๆ
นะค่ะทีมนิวคาส
เชิ่ล?นะค่ะจงสู้ๆ
นะค่ะทีมนิวคาส
เชิ่ล?นะค่ะ❤❤❤❤❤❤
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤
WE’VE GOT BRUNO IN THE MIDDLE IS THE BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE LEAGUE
1:59 does Bruno try a bit of Geordie here?! "Hey, what's gannin on". Then you hear someone recognise and repeat it in the background.
Nice to see Bruno taking Jamie Miley under his wing there. You'd assume that senior players at certain clubs probably don't always bother interacting with the U21 players, but Bruno seems like a genuinely nice guy, as do the rest of the squad.