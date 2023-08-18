EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW* Would Alan Shearer MANAGE Newcastle United AGAIN?!

Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Bonjourno everyone! It’s thanks to you lot who watch the videos and subscribe that made this possible. Hope you’s enjoy it🙋🏼♂️⚫️⚪️
Well done
Great interview mate. What’s Jeremy Kyle like? 🤣
Nice one Matty, great interview with big Al, he was my hero when he played and still is.
Happy days for Newcastle lov it now
Wow that a interview with the king Alan shearer always been my idol growing up fair play matty
Hoo Matty, ye are taller than I thought. Are you aboot 6 3" like?
Really wish I could meet & talk with Alan Shearer at least once in my lifetime. 😅 Amazing work Matty.
Congrats Lad! Hard work pays off!
Great video Matty
No he will cost to much. Better things to spend the money on.
good questions, good interview. Subbed
Shearer isn’t just the greatest striker of all time, he’s the greatest person to ever exist
Well done Matty, does it get any better? You've worked hard and put in a lot of time to get where you are with your channel. Interviewing the man himself is no more than you deserve mate.
Congratulations mate, up the toon ♥️
Superb! Well done, great interview … great channel too! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Mint video mate I love listening to Alan shearer what a legend!!!
Brilliant video pal I was there for the British Masters Pro Am a few years ago with Jezza Kyle , Shearer, Andy Cole , Les Ferdinand bla bla bla amazing day out
Keep up the great content
Shearer was a great servant for the mags, but he's a shite TV pundit.
"Give and Go" for gods sake please Go. ⚽️
Just brilliant 🖤🤍 you are doing a great job. When I met Shearer I was lost for words. I love him.
You interview really well, Matty! Keep up the good work and top banter, lad 👏🏼
Brilliant mate 👏🏻
I was in Milan and love the fact it’s Shearer favorite champs game!!
So many youth filled memories of his darting runs before the first injury.
Fair play to you m8. I'd be bricking it interviewing the big guy. Great job.
Well that was a brilliant interview mate 👍 great job 👏
Forkin GET IN THERE Matty lad! Love to see it. Easily the best NUFC fan channel. All the success so far is merited, hopefully it keeps growing and you continue loving life. Enjoy it kidda 🙏
Well done Matty lad…. love the content and different features you are involved with 😊 keep it up and hopefully those subscribers will grow.
Great interview.
Congratulations matty great work and well deserved
PREMIER LEAGUE ALL TIME TOP SCORER ABSOLUTE LEGEND 💯🖤🤍⚽️🖤🤍💯 HE WILL HAVE THAT RECORD FOR THE NEXT 20YEARS AM ABSOLUTELY SURE OF IT 👍🏾💯 TOOOOONNN ARRRRMMMMYYYYYY 🖤🤍⚽️🖤🤍⚽️🖤🤍
Wow nice to welcome the conqueror of the EPL may those spiritual powers in him add up to ISAK, WILSON, HARVEY and MIGGY to thrash the city Zens plz🤍🖤🤍🖤
Tell Big Al to tell Jimmy Nail to stop for a f*ckin photo next time the big lump 😂
Great to see my hero magpies for life Alan yr the reason
Well deserved anyways matty class channel 👍🏻
Really professional Interview great job 👌🏻
realy wished he had more to do with the club its a shame but hes happy with whats hes doing..
Great stuff renty and great to see the king himself 💪👍👌
Nice to see you getting these chances mate a remember back end of the Ashley era could see ypu were losing hope like us all so happy things are coming round foe you cracking video 👍👍👍
Well done you did a cracking job. I’d have been a wreck…
Class mate!!! More than comfortable with the legend himself 😎
I like shearer as a pundit but gutted he prefers that over a role behind the scenes at the club
Well deserved mate! Your vids are quality 🙏🏻👍
Nice one Matty well done son